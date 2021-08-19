People Perspective

Everyone fails and makes mistakes; there are no perfect human beings. Many people perceive failure as a bad thing and we may choose strong – even damaging – language to reprimand a child, employee, family member or even a stranger when they’ve made a mistake. However failure can be a positive experience; it can certainly yield positive results.
If we follow a deliberate four-step process it’s possible to learn important life-altering lessons and reduce the chance of the unpleasant experience from happening again. All four steps in this process must be accomplished in succession to obtain the maximum benefit.
Step one is to acknowledge the mistake. That may sound like a simple step but for many it isn’t. Sometimes it seems that the circumstances that contributed to the mistake are outside our control. Often when a mistake happens some of the first words spoken are, “It wasn’t my fault!” The statement is then followed by a list of reasons – excuses – why the blunder really wasn’t their fault.
If a person chooses to not accept at least partial responsibility for the mistake their mind will be locked into blaming someone or something else, preventing them from exploring ways to learn from the failure. In such cases, it’s likely the mistake will be repeated.
Step two is to learn from the mistake. That is best accomplished by asking one of my favorite questions: “What can I do differently so this never happens again?” Here is where the magic begins to happen. Instead of making excuses or blaming another, the focus is on creative idea generation and learning. It can be very hard to get a person to that mode of thinking after they just had the unpleasant experience of a mistake or failure, but it can be very rewarding. Many people don’t realize that when we come up with our own ideas to change something we are already subconsciously programming ourselves to take steps in the right direction.
Step three is to make the adjustment. We must be intentional about putting the learning into practice. It may require us to change our thinking about something or program ourselves to alter a negative habit. Both can be very difficult to do. We may need to ask for help from others to remind us of our commitment to make the adjustments. Choosing an accountability partner can be a great way to hold ourselves accountable while also receiving support and encouragement along the way.
The final step is to move on. Though potentially difficult, when steps one through three are diligently followed, learning has likely happened and hopefully opportunities were discovered to avoid the same scenario in the future. No need to blame anyone, including yourself. It was a mistake; all people make them. You have already harvested learning from it, forgive yourself and move on.
The four-step process can be extremely helpful to take family members or employees through when unfortunate things happen. I have found it is most valuable when we consistently take ourselves through this process as we encounter mistakes and failures in our own lives. Regularly repeating the process in our own lives sets the stage for a life of continual improvement. It also helps allay the fear of failure when we recognize the value in learning from mistakes.
Hank Wagner is a dairy producer and a John Maxwell Team teacher, mentor, speaker and coach. Email hwagner@wagnerfarmswi.com to reach him.