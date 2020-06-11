It seems there is not a person alive who hasn’t been negatively impacted in some way by the worldwide challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. National economies around our planet have been thrown into chaos. Some large international corporations have lost millions or even billions of dollars. Some businesses have permanently closed their doors because of financial difficulties, reduced employee turnout or any number of other challenges presented by the coronavirus.
Neither have our local communities been spared. Businesses, schools, hospitals and recreation centers have needed to close altogether or drastically change how they operate. Many have needed to modify their personal lives after losing jobs and are now living without a steady income. Families have changed how they communicate to maintain contact with each other. Students have needed to study and complete homework assignments using non-traditional methods. And for many the impacts of the virus have meant the postponement or cancelation of weddings, graduations and other celebrations.
For those of us in agriculture the pandemic may seem like yet another blow in a five-year battle to bring profitability back to our dairy businesses. We’re familiar with the fickle nature of markets and weather. But it’s fair to say no one expected this type of foe to present itself.
It’s somewhat easy to adopt a negative mindset, being surrounded as we are by gloomy opinions, dashed expectations and depressing circumstances. It’s well known that negative news sells better than positive news. So it’s not surprising when news outlets focus on bad news and accompany it with commentary from talking heads who don’t offer a positive perspective or solutions to move forward.
Fortunately we can choose to take a stand against negativity. Each of us is in charge of how we respond to our circumstances; our response affects how we act and think. We can also choose to regularly reflect on things that are positive, things we’re grateful for and things that make us smile. There is scientific evidence proving gratitude has many positive effects on our health and wellbeing. Our immune system is positively impacted when we choose positive responses. That is always beneficial but it’s critical during challenging times.
We can’t singlehandedly end the COVID-19 pandemic but we do have the power to immediately alter our own attitude and perspective. We’ve probably all heard the Chuck Swindoll quote, “Life is 10 percent what happens to you and 90 percent how you react to it.”
We have a similar saying at our house – “There is always, always, always, something to be thankful for.”
I have yet to encounter a situation for which there is nothing to be positive about. We need to program ourselves to start and finish every day by pausing to reflect on what we’re thankful for.
And while we’re at it let’s also consider encouraging others to generate positive thoughts. It’s a contagious activity definitely worth spreading. Hopefully what we’re living through now is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We’ll likely never forget it, but we will make it through. Intentionally choosing positive thoughts will help us through challenging times and will make the good times even better.
And I believe the best is yet to come.