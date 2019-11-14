As we grow older it seems like it’s easier to put weight on and harder to take it off. Though this article will outline keys to expanding, it has nothing to do with unwanted physical gain. Instead I want to draw attention to the kind of growth that can’t be measured on a bathroom scale. That type of expansion springs from some of our most valuable treasure. It’s a treasure that’s nearly impossible to quantify and represents a priceless library of life-altering value to those privileged to it.
There are seeds of greatness inside each person. I insist it’s true and I want to share five ways to grow those precious seeds.
Make a goal to expand on the inside; then expect it to happen. “Seek and you shall find” is a proverb often quoted. People from all walks of life have attested to its truth for generations. When setting an expectation to learn new things every day, one will be surprised at the incremental growth that occurs through time. When a tree is newly planted it grows a little every day though the human eye can’t perceive it. The same is true about the seeds of greatness within us. It may be difficult to see their growth until life has moved ahead a little. When we look back after some time has transpired, the growth is much more obvious.
Another key to nurturing seeds of greatness is to allow the challenges of life to expand one’s inside. Regardless of what we do life will present to us both good times and bad. It’s in the difficult times that we experience the best conditions for inner growth. When difficult circumstances occur in our lives because of decisions we’ve made, it’s important to ask, “What can I learn from this so it never happens again?”
As we advance further ahead in life our experiences and challenges have the potential to dramatically increase our value by what we allow to happen inside. Challenges seem to find us without our needing to go looking for them. What we do with them requires an intentional effort to ensure the best possible outcome.
Here’s a fun key to growth – pack a suitcase and travel somewhere. One of the best ways to expand our insides is to step out of our little corners of this giant world. It’s also a great way to have some fun. When out and about, intentionally seek to understand those people encountered; learn why they do certain things. Think about what historical events have shaped their cultures, traditions and their personal lives. Consider what lessons can be learned from their experiences.
Perhaps the trip will position one to expand his or her inside by giving away some of what’s already inside. For me, a trip to Togo, Africa, was one of those life-altering events that forever changed my inside. And a trip to the “poor side” of the Dominican Republic with my daughter Laura changed both of us for life.
Here’s a simple but oh-so-important key – listen. While listening is something most of us begin doing at a very young age, it’s a skill that must be learned and diligently practiced. Becoming a proficient listener starts with a strong desire to understand. It can be easy to surround ourselves with people who are just like us but that doesn’t usually broaden our perspective – or help us to expand our inside. It’s important to be willing to listen to those who have different views than we do. Being a good listener isn’t about agreeing with others. Rather it’s about deepening our understanding of those around us.
And once we’ve begun to expand our inside, we need to start giving it away. All that good stuff being grown and developed inside isn’t meant to stay inside and remain dormant. It’s also not meant to be taken to the grave; it should be given away. The lives of countless people are connected to us – many of whom we’ll never realize were positively impacted by us.
Consider making part of life’s purpose to expand the inside. Then strive to give it away.