When this article hits mailboxes there will be about 20 days remaining until Christmas. While 2020 has been a year to remember, those of us in agriculture can probably agree the year is closing out more optimistically than was anticipated in early March.
Because Christmas is just around the corner many of us have an increased awareness about the people and things that are most important to us. Gift giving has become a central theme of this season; some have already completed their holiday shopping.
For those who still have shopping to do I’d like to help you ponder your standard gift-giving habits. Making a few tweaks in that area can have a dramatic impact on loved ones – not just at Christmas time but during any season or life circumstance.
One gift-giving approach is to give gift cards or money. Though convenient and practical, those gifts don’t require a lot of thought. And unless the recipient is hopeful for such a gift there’s a risk the receiver might feel a little slighted. Having said that, gift cards are appropriate for less-intimate work associates and for those with whom we interact infrequently. They offer the recipient an opportunity to buy exactly what they want.
But when it comes to people with whom we’re closest, whose likes and dislikes we probably already know, giving a more-thoughtful gift is generally a better idea. And some of the most meaningful gifts are free or inexpensive.
I know people who are great at giving thoughtful gifts. One in particular is a great listener. As a result she knows what things are important to people – from their favorite foods, colors, authors or restaurants to the dates of special events.
Our daughter Laura is great at giving thoughtful gifts. One of our favorite gifts from Laura was a colorful handmade scrapbook given to Pam and me for Christmas 2019. The book had 12 chapters, each with its own sealed envelope that was not to be opened until the first day of the month. Within each envelope was a unique idea for Pam and me to spend quality time together. In addition to ice skating, a movie night and a campfire, we’ve enjoyed a homemade meal with wine, an evening at a fancy restaurant, had a make-your-own-pizza night and more.
Christmas time or not, there are many people who aren’t wishing for gifts of money or anything that can be purchased from a store; they just want someone to spend time with them. Truly gift-giving in and of itself is not the ultimate aim. But being able to give thoughtful gifts sends a strong message to the receiver that they are important – and that’s a crucial message.