People Perspective

What is the difference between knowledge and wisdom, and which is better to possess?
The dictionary defines knowledge as “facts, information and skills acquired by a person through experience or education.” The dictionary defines wisdom as “the soundness of an action or decision with regard to the application of experience, knowledge and good judgment.”
I’ve heard it explained in a much-simpler fashion – “Knowledge is information or learning, and wisdom is the application of knowledge.” Based on either of those descriptions it’s possible to have knowledge without wisdom. I found myself in a spot many times as a young person during which I thought I was correct while communicating with people older than me.
We can read books and go to school or college to gain knowledge. But wisdom is only gained through time based on decisions and choices we make, and experiences we acquire.
I’m guessing most people who read this article are familiar with electric fences. Knowledge of an electric fence is knowing it has a voltage great enough to cause a fair amount of discomfort, though not enough to kill even a small animal. But it’s not until the electric fence is touched that one’s knowledge is converted to wisdom.
I’ve had a couple of recent experiences that have increased my level of respect for our next generation of leaders. My wife and I received a call from a young lady currently attending college. She grew up in our community and requested our help on an assignment for one of her classes. She explained she was required to find couples who had been married a long time and interview them to see what could be learned. Pam and I have been married for more than 39 years and clearly fit in the “married a long time” group.
I told the young lady we’d be glad to help, and also told her I was impressed she asked. In learning about relationships, their objective was to glean insights from the experience – let’s call it wisdom – of older people who are familiar with the ins and outs of long-term marriage. Members of the class were instructed to interview older people who had good marriages and had been married a long time.
It was a rewarding experience; hopefully our answers will help the students avoid some of the mistakes Pam and I have made. At the very least, perhaps they’ll be encouraged to apply some of the valuable lessons earlier in their relationships than we did.
It’s often necessary to seek out older people when searching for wisdom because it typically takes a good deal of time to gain. The longer a person has been applying knowledge, the wiser they should be – though that’s not always the case. It’s important to find people who are successful in an area if one hopes to gain wisdom from them.
We also had a request from a young person looking to job-shadow someone at our farm. That individual had already invested in growing themselves through formal education, and was looking to gain some on-farm experience from others who have been successful.
PDPW’s mentorship program is a great example of pairing students to older more-experienced mentors so wisdom can be passed on to the next generation. I would encourage all people to consider joining in the hunt for wisdom.
I almost wrote “young people” in the previous sentence, but it applies to all people. I’m now in the older category but am still surrounded by many people in my life who are great contributors of wisdom for me.
I will leave you with a final thought. A friend once asked me if I knew where the richest place on earth is. I guessed the banks and then jewelry stores, goldmines, elaborate homes or other extremely valuable things – only to hear the same answer guess after guess; “No.”
My friend finally explained – “Hank the richest place on earth is the cemetery because most people are buried there with their gifts still in them.”
Wisdom has taught me it’s not things that are the most valuable on this earth but people. People are filled with skills, talents, potential and destiny. And yes people are also often valuable storehouses of wisdom. Many are unaware of their wisdom or are too humble to tell others. Yet because of wisdom’s extreme value it makes sense to identify the sources of wisdom in our lives and be intentional about drawing them out.
Hank Wagner is a dairy producer and a John Maxwell Team teacher, mentor, speaker and coach. Email hwagner@wagnerfarmswi.com to reach him.