People Perspective

I read a statement recently that really jumped out at me – “Each of us is the architect of our own fortune.” Such a powerful statement should compel us to consider how we perceive our lives, the situations we face and what steps we take to learn from mistakes.
Fortune can be comprised of any number of things. For most people the list includes quality relationships and time with family and friends, good health and enough money. No matter what’s on our list, the point is we all have the ability to influence the things that come into our lives and how we handle them.
If we all have the power to bring more good fortune into our future, why don’t we see more evidence in people? For starters I think many people don’t realize the degree to which they can have an impact on their own fortunes. As an advocate for continuous education and lifelong learning, I believe people who are successful – those who are enjoying good fortune – are those who have committed to a lifestyle of continual improvement. There are virtually limitless options to pursue personal growth. They all come at a cost in time, energy and-or money, but the result is worth the sacrifice. Personal growth unlocks good fortune.
Another reason good fortune is difficult to see is that it’s so often taken for granted. Think about the standard American lifestyle. It typically includes cell phones, automobiles, a home with a bed to sleep in, food to eat and way more entertainment options than we even have time for. So many Americans have access to all those things. Most would be astounded to know how many of the world’s population don’t even have roofs over their heads.
I recently attended level 3 of PDPW’s Financial Literacy for Dairy. I was humbled by the level of knowledge of other attendees and especially the presenters. Their mastery of complex financial information was impressive. I registered for that program because I wanted to learn more, so I was already aware I didn’t know it all. But wow; it didn’t take me long to realize I knew a whole lot less about effectively using the tools of dairy financials than I thought I did. Sometimes it can be painful to grow, stretch and change. But it’s those who have a plan to make it happen who can expect a future with an abundance of good fortune.
Have you ever felt like everyone else around you was more gifted, more talented or smarter than you? Feeling inadequate and out of place is a miserable feeling. Yet it’s in those humiliating moments when we should turn our focus from ourselves to those around us who can help us grow. Someone who is always the smartest, savviest, brightest person in the room is likely someone who won’t feel compelled to continue to grow, learn or improve. And that’s a dangerous thing if they’re surrounded by people who are never motivated to stretch themselves.
Whenever possible, spend time with people who are smarter, bolder and more innovative than you consider yourself to be. Exposure to their ways of thinking will stretch yours, and that will have a positive impact on your own abilities and talents. To shape your fortune, partner with people who can bring you with them to their level. And then keep reaching.
Hank Wagner is a dairy producer and a John Maxwell Team teacher, mentor, speaker and coach. Email hwagner@wagnerfarmswi.com to reach him.