Most people in agriculture will agree a farm is a great place to raise a family. Young children are able to spend extra time with parents and siblings.
Yes I understand sometimes it may not seem like a blessing. But when we travel far enough ahead in life to look back on our childhoods, most people who had the opportunity to grow up on farms have endless supplies of fond memories. Maybe those memories include floating homemade boats down the ditch during spring rains or riding bikes over farm-built jumps. Or perhaps there were trips to a nearby river for swimming or a casual three-hour inner-tube float. For those whose circumstances were similar to mine, the lack of access to technology left our minds open to so many creative games with family, friends and neighbors.
And then there are the stories about farm animals, featuring our favorite cats, dogs, horses, calves or cows. Among the more-comical memories are those that involved someone in the family being chased by an angry rooster or pooped on by a cow – or some other harmless but not-so-pleasant encounter with an animal. Unlike most urban counterparts, farm kids often are able to watch the birth of kittens, puppies or calves. Some of them also experience the grief of losing animal friends through death.
Even if we don’t intentionally initiate learning on the farm, it happens. Work ethic just comes along with growing up on the farm. As kids we usually don’t appreciate having chores to do when our city friends are playing, but it pays big dividends later in life. I’ve heard many employers say if a person with a farm background applies for a job, his or her application moves to the top of the pile. That’s even if the person doesn’t have the same level of formal education as other applicants.
When our two kids were young they always had some difficult jobs to do. It wasn’t because I didn’t want to do them but rather because I wanted them to realize life isn’t always easy. No matter what occupation we eventually choose there will always be some difficult tasks or days. That’s likely another reason why employers seek out farm kids and why farm kids often make great leaders.
Our kids would likely say their least favorite job was washing the scraper tractor; they both did it many times. That tractor was used to scrape alleys in our freestall barn; sometimes there was so much manure on it that it was difficult to tell what color the scraper was. There were times they needed to wash it because it was their turn to be reminded there would be some stinky days in life. Other times it was a consequence for a wrong choice they made. If they were ever caught complaining about how bad they had it – or if they ever dared saying they were bored – it was a sure bet they were next in line to wash the scraper tractor.
As our kids grew older they realized a dirty scraper tractor was not the only problem on the farm. Equipment broke or wore out, animals became sick, gates were left unlocked and cows escaped sometimes. Farm kids have a tremendous opportunity to gain problem-solving skills when those learning opportunities are approached correctly.
When our children were growing up they were encouraged to bring their challenges to Pam and me; we’d help them as all good parents would do. But as they became partners on the farm I realized that needed to change. I wanted them to solve more problems on their own. It gave them more self-confidence and would help develop them into better leaders for their future. They would one day need to run the farm without us. They would be tasked with raising their own families and guiding farm employees. Plus their self-confidence and problem-solving skills would be beneficial in other aspects of their lives as they chose to be more involved in the community and other organizations.
The time came when they’d bring problems or challenges to me and I’d present them with a question or two.
“What would you do to solve this problem?” I’d ask. “What are some ideas that you have?”
They came to expect those types of questions from me. They learned to have at least three solutions to their problem before presenting any problems to me.
Some leaders want every decision to go through them because it makes them feel needed, valued or in control. I have always believed the true test of a leader is how the business, family or organization runs when the leader isn’t there. A great leader will believe in his or her people and train the team to believe in themselves. The team will learn how to create, invent and problem-solve as well as how to collaborate and collaborate with other team members. A great leaders will one day work him- or herself out of a job.