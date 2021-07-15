People Perspective

One can’t have humans work together on any level and expect things to be perfect all the time. That unrealistic ideal went out with the Garden of Eden – and even then they had an issue with fruit.
I think it’s safe to say we all have stories of epic confrontations that ring in the hallowed halls of our memories. Coming from a big family I have lots. One of my favorites is the “good-morning fight” between my sisters, who were teenagers at the time. We still talk about it at Thanksgiving gatherings.
It’s a classic tale of unspoken tension building to a crescendo between people living on top of each other every day. One morning one of my sisters passed the other in the hallway, mumbling “good morning” as she passed. The other – not discerning her words – assumed the worst. She spun around, hissing “WHAT did you say?!”
In the moments that ensued, a flood of unexpressed resentment and pent-up emotions were unleashed. With bewildered expressions, my parents sat them down at the kitchen table. They spent the better part of the weekend encouraging my sisters to work it out.
Let’s face it; families are messy.
Whether it’s within our families or our teams, conflict happens. The good news is conflict can be an opportunity to build strong connections when handled properly. The way we handle problems is typically what establishes the relationships we have with our most loyal customers. One of my favorite sayings captures that nicely – “It’s not the problem that’s the problem; it’s how you handle the problem that’s the problem.”
And like everything else when it comes to creating a strong culture, our people skills are our most important tools. It’s not a matter of if conflict will arise, but rather when. When it does, I have tips to add to the tool bag of people skills needed to be a person of influence in managing conflict.
Don’t jump to conclusions. In every conflict there are multiple sides and perspectives. It’s like four people describing a mountain from four different compass points. They’re all talking about the same mountain but from different points of view. In an argument one person may be talking about comprehensive big-picture issues. Another person is talking about issues regarding her or his turf. If the topic of discussion isn’t clearly stated, people may move toward a solution that doesn’t even address the problem at hand. To avoid jumping to conclusions it’s important to do more listening than talking.
Good listening skills and empathy are superpowers. There is no way to know another person’s perspective of a story without hearing it. Few of us are part of the Psychic Network; we shouldn’t assume we know anything. Listening involves hearing more than spoken words; one must also tune into the other person’s emotions, tone of voice and unstated desires.
Be attentive to any unspoken words being inferred; show understanding of the other’s perspective. Doing so demonstrates support of the other person and will reduce his or her natural self-defense reflexes. When people feel as though they’re being heard they’ll relax their defenses. That makes room for emotions to diffuse and solutions to appear, without needing to agree with their points of view.
Empathy is not sympathy. According to merriam-webster.com to have sympathy is to share the feelings of another. To have empathy is to understand the feelings of another without necessarily sharing them.
One good way to be positioned to listen more effectively is to ask questions. Question-asking is the biggest tool in the tool bag when it comes to releasing emotional energy and discovering real issues behind problems. Before agreeing on a solution all the puzzle pieces must be on the table. My four go-to categories for asking questions are facts, figures, issues and concerns.
Open-ended questions encourage dialogue. Such phrases begin with the words “how,” “what,” “why,” “when” and “where.” Close-ended questions confirm information but don’t require additional input – such as “Did that make sense?” and “So you’re saying …”
Ask “What else?” several times. It’s a great way for the leader to keep from talking too soon or too much – while also allowing the other person to share his or her thoughts more thoroughly. Be mindful to seek both sides of the conflict. A puzzle can’t be built without all the pieces.
As long as people work with one another there will be conflict. That’s not a problem as long as there are effective communicators who know how to diffuse emotional situations. Don’t jump to conclusions. Encourage both sides to talk by asking good questions. Validate them with strong listening and empathy skills.
