People Perspective

Now more than ever we are facing massive change. The convulsions currently affecting our world are impacting our farms greatly. We need to pay attention and adapt.
The term “the great resignation” points to how people have responded to the ongoing pandemic. In droves they’re changing professions or leaving them altogether to find deeper meaning. It’s an understatement to say the response is negatively making it difficult to find and keep employees. How can we leverage the current circumstances to strengthen our teams and create a space in which others want to work?
Start by considering your culture. Culture is how you act when you’re not thinking about it. If your culture is healthy it’s in constant change and it’s contagious. When handled right, it’s one of the strongest reasons your team members stay with you. It’s also why your farm is a magnet to others wanting to join a team. As Henry Ford said – and Tony Robbins echoes – “If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got.”
Now is the time to embrace a continuous-improvement approach to your business and teams. Igniting a culture of ownership and problem solving strengthens a team while cementing them to the farm’s success. Get your teams talking about where you’re going and how they’ll all have a part in getting there.
Here are time-proven tips and techniques to create a culture of continuous improvement while also building more buy-in, ownership and eagerness on your team.
Make huddles a habit. Gather your team on a regular basis to set expectations for continuous improvement. The secret’s in the consistency.
Start meetings off strong. Ignite expectations by clearly setting the purpose and importance of the meeting from the get-go. Emphasize the need for continuous improvement and the role everyone plays to that end. Remind them they’re a part of what’s going on and their involvement is vital. When your meetings have strong openings that establish clear roles you’ll see more participation and buy-in.
Drive expectations with agendas. I recommend always having a few key elements on each agenda. That consistency will help strengthen teams.
• Take time to connect personally with each other in a fun way. Doing business together is more enjoyable when people are comfortable with their coworkers. Teammates who appreciate one another will be much more successful when they have to problem solve together.
• Discuss what’s working just as much as what’s not. Taking time to celebrate praise reports teaches people to pay attention to the good as well as the bad. When it’s time to identify solutions to problems and they’re accustomed to focusing on the positive, their brainstorming will be more fruitful.
• Talk about continuous improvement a lot. Make this verbiage part of who you are as a team and find ways to celebrate it. When you have a culture that’s always open to new ideas you’ll teach people to look for them.
Use involvement as the secret sauce. When creating a culture of continuous improvement recognize the team is closer to the problems than most leaders. They live them every day; they’re more likely to know which areas need improvement as well as potential solutions.
• The first step is identifying an issue that needs change – the facts, figures, issues and concerns of that topic. You can’t solve a problem you don’t know exists. Seek your team’s observations.
• When searching for solutions, seek more than speak. To create buy-in, great leaders understand the maxim, “If I say it, it’s negotiable; if they say it, it’s truth.” Ask the team for their ideas first. They may suggest something you would have brought up, but when they come up with it, the idea is theirs. And that difference makes all the difference.
In addition, always be open to new ways of approaching problems. If it’s feasible, give it a try. Even if you have doubts, your actions will go a long way in showing your team you truly value their input.
• Ask for examples when talking through areas of focus and ask what’s working. An effective conversation starter is “If you had a magic wand, what would you like to see happen?” As replies come forth, respond by saying “Tell me more about that.”
Other effective questions include “What does success look like?”, “How do we get there?”, “What do we need?”, “Where can we improve?”, “What obstacles and benefits do we need to consider?” and “What else?” Open-ended questions are key to nurturing your team’s problem-solving skills.
Confirm, confirm, confirm. Before leaving a meeting take time to review. A good summary of the discussion is a great way to cement commitments from the team. As a way to create involvement and ensure results ask someone to serve as scribe. At the end of each meeting have them recap with a list of who will do what by when so everyone is clear about their roles.
End each meeting on a high note! Your team time should always bring about hope. There’s always something to praise at the end of a gathering. Encouraging your team to take ownership will help solidify their commitment – and their contentment.
Michael Hoffman is president of Igniting Performance, a Dallas-based training and consulting firm that specializes in the areas of sales, leadership and building customer loyalty. Email michael@ignitingperformance.com to reach him.