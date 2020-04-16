The strength and longevity of a building is entirely dependent on its foundation. When my wife, Pam, and I were first married more than 37 years ago we moved into our first house. We were eager to start our new journey together; the thought of moving into our own house was exciting. The house wasn’t really ours; it was included as part of the employment package from the farm for which I was working. But we still looked at it as our place. We put our pictures on the wall, our clothes in the closets and our limited furniture in the rooms.
Our first house was one of a kind. Little did we know how many memories would be forever planted within us because of it. That old brick house had three floors, including a basement that could only be accessed from the outside. We never opened those basement doors for fear of what we’d find in there. Most of the windows on the third floor were broken. We didn’t really need any of those rooms anyway, and it made for some good bird hunting. Our living quarters were confined to the first floor, which was not really in that bad of shape – especially when compared to the rest of the house.
Because of its poor foundation, the old house had many problems. The walls were full of cracks; the windows were no longer square and leaked as a result. The floor in that house … well to this day it triggers the strongest of memories. The floors were all hardwood and in surprisingly good shape, at least compared to the rest of the house. But because of the foundation there was a significant slope to the floor, especially in the living room. Once a week we would need to move the furniture back against the wall on the uphill side of the room because it would slowly slide downhill across the room.
What’s significant about this story is the importance of a firm foundation. We were the last people ever to live in that house. The poor foundation led to so many structural problems the house could not be repaired without addressing its foundation. So instead of being repaired it was demolished.
The story relates to all of us – and our foundations. Every one of us has a foundation that is comprised of personal habits, beliefs, thinking patterns, expectations, and a past that influences both present and future more than we may realize. While growing we were each impacted by parents, other family members, teachers, classmates, friends, enemies and innumerable other relationships that established what would become personal foundations. Whether good or bad, our prior experiences and relationships molded our individual character traits, morals and values that are firmly planted.
Like that old house each of us probably has cracks and leaks in our lives that aren’t bringing forth the positive outcomes we desire. We may be frantically attempting to repair or handle certain problems and challenges only to see them repeated again and again. As was the case with that old house, we’ll discover that if we don’t make the investment in ourselves to fix our foundation first – or establish a solid one from the outset – we may be tempted to quit trying.
Access to sound advice is available all around us; seek information on developing skills and serving others. Listen to a podcast, watch a YouTube video, read a book or call a mentor. Each of us needs to surround ourselves with resources to strengthen that foundation. Be willing to consider the foundation’s value. It’s impacting each of us as well as all those around us – not just now but for generations to come.