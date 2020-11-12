We all have strengths and weaknesses – and there is great value in identifying them so they can be optimized. But we must handle our findings carefully.
Our strengths are generally things we’re good at. If we’re not careful we may presume we’re already strong enough in an area. We might decide we don’t need additional growth, training or coaching. Our weaknesses are often more easily identified.
There are ways to transform weaknesses into strengths.
- A person should surround herself or himself with people who have strengths that person doesn’t have.
- Consider how successful businesses operate. Employees in the accounting department have different strengths than those in the sales or marketing or information-technology departments. The employees in each department have a different set of strengths and weaknesses – and therefore manage a different suite of tasks and responsibilities.
- On a personal level, engaging with skilled passionate people can offer the necessary inspiration to dust off a forgotten talent or bring life to a completely new one.
Commit to building on areas of weakness
Many weaknesses can be strengthened by taking classes, reading books, practicing more frequently or gleaning ideas from experts. In other areas of weakness – such as becoming a better spouse or parent – those suggestions are a great starting point. In some cases seeking professional help is in order.
Overcoming a weakness can build self-confidence and self-respect. It also is a living example for others to see that giving up isn’t necessarily the best option.
There was a time when public speaking was nothing short of terrifying for me – to the point I could hardly force words to come out of my mouth. But now I receive requests to train others on the topic. I won’t say overcoming the dread of public speaking came easily or without a few embarrassing moments. But in my mind it’s proof that overcoming a major weakness can open doors of opportunity that would otherwise not be available.
Sometimes we remember only our failures; we allow those bad memories to paralyze us. It’s important to have a strategy to deal with failure and to turn that failure into a winning outcome. To realize continued growth toward becoming all we have the potential to be, we must be willing to take risks and step out of our comfort zone into unfamiliar areas.