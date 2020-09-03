Procrastination is a thief; it robs from our future. If seeds are planted late or not planted at all, there’s a late harvest or none at all. Late-planted seeds typically produce a much-smaller harvest. Corn that isn’t planted until July won’t come close to yielding what early-planted corn will, yet it still costs the same to plant.
Because of the timely planting of our garden our family has been eating fresh vegetables for a while now. Some people really had a head start on their garden by starting some seeds in a greenhouse. The principle is the same; the earlier one plants the sooner one can harvest. And isn’t that the primary reason we plant?
There’s a familiar saying that speaks to the benefits of not procrastinating. “The early bird gets the worm.” We see it every year during Black Friday – shoppers arrive early to take advantage of limited sales that won’t be available for the procrastinators.
We also know that businesses are often more successful if they are early adopters of technology, equipment or procedures. Yes there are risks associated with being the first to try something, but waiting to use proven technology until it’s been available a long time is a sure way to miss opportunities in business.
Everything one thinks, says and does are seeds being planted. Consider all the things you’d like to do someday. Without attaching a date by which you want to accomplish each item on that list, it’s likely those “want-to-do” items will stay on the list without being done. We must take intentional steps against procrastination.
The words we speak also shape our tomorrows. When I listen to people speak their words that reveals big clues to me about their future. Words such as “today,” “I am going to” and “I will” signal something is going to happen soon. On the other hand phrases such as “someday,” “I might,” “I could,” “I’ll try,” “I cannot” and “I’m not sure” suggest procrastination is lurking.
Another example of the negative impact of procrastination can be demonstrated with the principle of investing money. For those putting money aside early in life, the benefits of compound interest can amass a large sum by the time they retire. But with each passing season that money is not invested, untold amounts of money disappear.
Procrastination also influences our habits – and habits play a major role in determining our futures. By the examples we’ve examined it’s easy to see procrastination is not a habit that contributes to success.
Success means something different to everyone; it’s okay to not be an early adopter or to not have a strong balance sheet. Life is not all about money and things. People are the most important and valuable thing on this planet. Let’s not put off opportunities to enjoy the presence of those who are precious to us. Don’t procrastinate spending time with family, neighbors and friends. Making those valuable memories is a harvest worth having now.
Consider this. If you had $1 million set aside for you but you couldn’t spend it until you reached 100 years of age you might consider that money worthless. Even if you were still alive at 100 you’d likely not be able to enjoy it in the same way you would while younger.
One other thing – don’t put off growing yourself. The most precious seeds you have access to reside within you. They’ve been there since you were born. They’re waiting for nourishment and care to fully blossom. Put away procrastination. Now.