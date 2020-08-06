There are so many events impacting our world today, events that our generation has never before simultaneously experienced. It started with weather events that were either more catastrophic or occurring more frequently. Then out of nowhere came a virus that turned our daily routines and markets upside down.
And while nations around the globe were still reeling, another attack reared its ugly head. Disagreements about race and religion have always been with us but they seem to becoming more intense. It seems there are people now entering the division not because they want to fight for their beliefs, but to pit opposing sides against one another to create more division. Riots, looting, and the destruction of businesses and historical monuments have become so commonplace that people are growing accustomed to those news reports rather than surprised.
Adding to all the turmoil is the growing skepticism about the world news we receive. Thanks to technology not only are we being bombarded with 24-seven news, we’re less and less sure we’re receiving the full truth. Is there a spin? Have those photos been Photoshopped or otherwise manipulated? Are we being led to draw our own conclusions that aren’t necessarily true? Add in the fact that it’s an election year and all the political hype serves to further magnify what seems to be a continual onslaught of questionable information.
So what do we do? Do we throw up our hands and surrender to the giant beast of unwanted challenge? Do we give up our ability to act because it’s too much, too big and too hard? Is most of it out of our control and impossible for any one person to have an impact on anyway?
Two things come to mind that can potentially help us answer those questions and navigate through these incredibly challenging times. The first is something many have already heard. It’s a quote dating back to 1932, by Reinhold Niebuhr. It’s often referred to as the serenity prayer.
“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.”
The second is a well-known story about a boy and some starfish. An older man was walking along a beach when he noticed a young boy picking up starfish and throwing them back into the sea.
“What are you doing” the man asked.
The boy replied, “The tide has gone out; these starfish will die if they’re left here on the beach.”
“But there are hundreds, maybe thousands, of starfish on this beach,” the man said. “Certainly you don’t think you’re going to make a difference, do you?”
The boy paused for a moment and then bent down to pick up another starfish that he threw back into the sea.
“I made a difference for that one!” he said.
We need wise, compassionate, open-minded, level-headed and good-hearted people to be involved in current events. If not, the radical people who lack those traits – or choose to disregard them – will determine our circumstances. And I must be clear. The people who possess the traits we need in our world are of all skin colors, education levels, occupations and ages.
In the meantime we can help our children, family members and friends navigate these turbulent waters. You are significant, important, valuable and needed. You have the power to help others apply the serenity prayer and not become overwhelmed when things seem to swell out of our control.
Let’s each remember we can all make a difference – one starfish at a time.