People Perspective

The work dairy producers do … is it a job? A career? In the opinion of Tom Thibodeau, associate professor and distinguished professor of servant leadership at Viterbo University, it’s neither. Rather it’s a vocation – a way of life.
Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines “vocation” as a summons or strong inclination to a particular state or course of action – especially a divine call to the religious life.
“It’s where your deep gladness meets the world’s deep needs,” Thibodeau said in March to a standing-room-only audience at the Kalahari Resorts and Convention Center. “If your work doesn’t give you joy, find something else to do. Your life is too short.”
As a self-proclaimed ambassador for goodness, he encouraged attendees to consider why they’re involved in farming and agriculture, and why they chose to attend the business conference.
“You’ll hear all sorts of people talking about the what, the how (and) the skills,” he said. “But what’s most important is the heart. Why do you get involved? Why do you continue to make the sacrifices you do for your education or to help other people grow their product or their farm?”
To paint a picture of what it means to meet the world’s deep needs with deep gladness, Thibodeau relayed a recent account from his own life.
“It was March 24, 2020,” he said. “I’m at home just like all of you – COVID. Shelter in place. My wife is a poll worker and she wanted to vote in the primary, so we made an appointment at the polling place. We pulled in the parking lot and I looked at my wife.
“She’s speaking gibberish. I ask her my name; she doesn’t know. I ask her to raise her right arm; she can’t. I turn the truck around and head for the medical center. It’s eight minutes away.
“I pull to the back door of the emergency room. Two nurses, one with a wheelchair, come and take my wife inside. I park the truck (and) give them our insurance information. And they give me my first mask.
“I’m there 40 minutes – just sitting there, waiting, praying, not knowing what’s going to happen to my wife. Is she paralyzed? Is she going to die?
“They wheel in a television and I find myself talking to a neurosurgeon who’s in his home office. He says to me, ‘Your wife has a brain clot. We’re going to do immediate neurosurgery.’
“He proceeds to tell me the risks – which include death. And they hand me a waiver to sign. Now I’m scared. And the nurse behind me puts his hand on my shoulder as if to say, ‘Hello, brother. Got your back.’
“Now is that anywhere in the job description of a nurse? Why’d he do it? Because it’s where his great gladness meets the world’s deep needs. ‘I care about you!’ is what he was saying to me.
“I reach my hand down, place it on my wife’s head and pray that God’s grace and blessing will be on her surgeon and her nurses, and all the people that will take care of her. She’s crying; I’m crying. And I look up and the nurse across the bed says, ‘Amen, brother. Amen.’
“Is that in the job description anyplace? That they finish the prayer of someone who’s scared beyond belief? No, it’s from the heart – it’s where great gladness meets deep needs.
“My wife is taken to surgery; I go and sit in a waiting area for four hours by myself. The neurosurgeon talks to me after surgery to tell me my wife will be in intensive care. I cannot go back (to be with her) because of the virus.
“Later that night I call the nurse’s station. She tells me there’ll be three nurses taking care of my wife all night long. I can come back in 24 hours to pick her up.
“Driving her home, I ask my wife how she’s doing. She says she had three nurses taking care of her all night long – two of whom I had taught at Viterbo. The goodness that I had tried to reflect into their lives they had reflected into the life of my wife.
“You never know, do you? In terms of the good work you do every day, you never know the impact you’ll have on people’s lives. It’s the goodness that travels.
“Your group knows this better than any other group I will talk to. Sow a thought, reap an action; sow an action, reap a habit; sow a habit, reap a character; sow a character, reap a destiny.’”
Fortunately his wife has recovered and the incident now serves as a teaching moment. It’s also a reminder of the importance of answering the call each person has in his or her life.
In Thibodeau’s words, “Once you say ‘yes’ to the call of serving other people, it comes back to you a hundredfold. But you must have the courage to say ‘yes.’ You must have the courage to follow your deep gladness because it meets the world’s deep needs.”
