People Perspective

Better or bitter – just one letter significantly changes the definition of those two words. There are many life circumstances in which we can choose which of those two words will describe our reaction – and our choice can have a lifelong impact on our future.

I doubt many people make a snap decision to be bitter rather than better when they’re met with difficult circumstances. However not quickly choosing to make a choice toward the better outcome can pave the way to fall into a path of becoming bitter.

A great question to ask when we find ourselves in such a position is, “How might I change myself to improve my situation?”

Notice the question is focused on changing something about us rather than somebody else. Too often people believe the way to improve their circumstances is to change other people rather than themselves.

Another way to realize the bounty of fruit available is by learning from others who have previously made that difficult but rewarding decision. I can think of a lot of people who have been in my life at some point who are examples of making the correct choice regarding better or bitter.

One of them was a farmer in our neighborhood named Herb. Though he passed away many years ago, his impact on me as a child will never leave me. Herb faced many challenges but I never saw him act out in anger or bitterness. Instead he’d calmly review the options at his disposal to improve whatever his unfortunate circumstances were in the moment.

My next example is a group of extremely poor people in Togo, Africa. I had the opportunity to live with them for 10 days – but it seemed like an entire lifetime to me. I couldn’t believe the depth of their poverty; they were so poor they had almost nothing to their name. Food was scarce or altogether unavailable; many of them didn’t have houses, toilets or toilet paper. There were no job opportunities to help them escape poverty and there was no government aid to assist. At the time of my visit, the leaders in their government were more interested in benefitting from citizen poverty rather than helping citizens improve.

Though the people of Togo had every reason to be bitter about their circumstances, they chose not to be. In fact I witnessed the opposite response. They treated others with kindness, respect and forgiveness. They chose thankfulness for the little they did have.

My final example is a man I met years ago. Nick Vujicic was born without arms or legs. As a result he’s endured countless injustices and challenges in his lifetime. Despite all that Nick has accomplished many physical feats others might have considered impossible. In addition to having a wife and four children, he’s an author, speaker, evangelist, anti-bullying advocate, and the founder and CEO of the non-profit ministry Life Without Limbs. He also created “Attitude is Altitude,” a curriculum involving social emotional learning through which he teaches students to make positive changes in their lives and their communities.

Though Nick was a child unlike anyone else, his mom held him to high standards. He related a story from his childhood when he wanted a cookie from a cookie jar high up on a shelf.

His mom said to him, “If you want one, you’ll have to get it yourself!”

It took a good deal of effort but he found a way to reach that cookie jar. As he grew into adolescence and adulthood, he would repeat the process of aiming for a goal and not giving up until the prize – or the cookie – was in hand.

I know my learnings from all those people will affect the choices I make for the rest of my life. When difficult circumstances arrive, I encourage you to make the decision to choose to be better rather than bitter.