Our son Shawn, who is responsible for the cropping enterprise at our farm, came to me a couple of weeks ago. He asked to talk about seed needs for next year’s crops. At that moment I felt completely overwhelmed and unable to process his request.
While it’s normal to be planning seed needs in early November, this year has been so different. Maybe it’s because the end of silage harvest was two months later than normal and just being completed. Or it could have been because of the never-ending mud that persisted all year long. That mud was now turning to frozen soil long before we were ready – and there was still so much to do.
I finally said, “Shawn, I just need a little more time to put the challenges of this year behind us before I can think about next year.”
And then a quick look at the calendar had me realizing I could put off seed ordering if I chose to, but it wouldn’t stop time or even slow it down. Winter is coming and there’s nothing I can do about it. Thanksgiving ihas already come and gone; Christmas is knocking at the door. The drumbeat of marching time didn’t seem to care that I was not ready. In fact, time waits for no one.
All the negative and frustrating experiences of 2019 made me eager to just put this horrible year behind me. And then the thought came to me – what if I had the option to remove 2019? What if I could erase all of 2019 in an instant and start off with Jan. 1, 2020? Would I?
It was a tempting thought – but only for a few moments. I almost immediately realized that without a 2019 we would not have another grandchild. We would have missed all the fabulous memories and experiences with family and friends. It became clear that even though 2019 was a difficult year for many of us in agriculture we still have crops to feed our animals. The sun still shines and prices are improving. And – more importantly – we all have people in our lives who made 2019 a good year.
So for the rest of this memorable year I plan to intentionally focus on seed planting. I invite everyone to consider joining me. The first place to plant seed is with an important group of people – our inner circle of family and friends. They are the source of many great memories and the main reason 2019 was a good year in spite of all the challenges. I want to give them more time, more words of thanks and appreciation, and more good times to remember before this year ends.
The second place to plant seeds of gratitude and appreciation is with another group of important people who helped us through the year – our employees. Without our great team 2019 would have been an even bigger challenge. They helped us do the work while also helping us have some fun along the way. And of course in that same group of people I include our nutritionists, veterinarians, breeders, custom harvesters, manure haulers, milk haulers, equipment-repair professionals, agronomists, salespeople, milk-equipment repair people, delivery people, landlords and neighbors. I’m not sure yet if those seeds will be spoken words, cards, gifts or home-cooked goodies, but I know we can do something to ensure they know we are thankful for them.
And I want to plant seeds of appreciation among all other people. Those of us in agriculture have experienced many unfortunate things outside of our control this year, but so have many others. Many have lost loved ones or experienced broken relationships. Too many people rarely hear words of appreciation; they live their lives with low self-esteem.
We now are much more familiar with the feeling of being at the end of our rope – and I say that gives us all the more reason to look for places to plant seeds with others. By planting seeds of thankfulness and appreciation we still have plenty of time to still bring in abundant harvest in 2019.