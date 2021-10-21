People Perspective

I hate small talk. I’m just not good at it. Cocktail parties are always to be avoided.
But that night was an exception. I needed to be there; my wife made me. The good news was I knew most of the people there, including my nephew Scotty. He’s a great guy, a talker and always good for a laugh.
As the night went on and with beverage in hand, I stood in a circle and mostly listened. And one conversation changed my life.
I was in rapture as I was intensely aware of the wide-ranging topics being covered – politics, electric-car technology, baking with chocolate and yes the future of farming. I wondered how people found time to learn about such things. One topic I took great delight in was Scotty’s extensive knowledge about and passion for comics. He knew everything from storylines of heroes I’d never heard of, to the names of comic authors and famous illustrators.
Feeling very lopsided in life, the conversations piqued my interest; I needed to follow up with Scotty. Before the end of the night I pulled him aside to chat.
“What gives, man? Where did you get this eclectic life experience and how long have you been a comic nerd?” I asked with a big smile.
He answered, “Ha! I’ve always loved the comics and it’s been a passion of mine for years. As for everything else, Sundays with the kids. We call it ‘Our Time!’”
He had my attention.
He told me he was a workaholic and that he almost lost everything because he had an off-balance life. He had been on the brink of divorce. He felt the gaps in his relationships with his four girls but he justified it because “providing” was his role. Unfortunately he did that to the exclusion of everything else. Something needed to change. And the solution was simple – put as much emphasis on taking time to stop and rest as on everything else.
Scotty had put into practice the habit of personal refreshing. Sundays were a time to stop and do something completely different. It was a time to shut off the work-week world, to expose their hearts and minds to other things – anything, everything and each other. It was a habit that had profound impact on their well-being. It opened the doors to many different interests – and it proved to be the secret sauce to a tight family.
When I say the conversation changed my life, I’m not kidding. I questioned my own life’s approach to balance. What was I doing to stop, take life in and enjoy the fruits of all the work of the previous week? Truthfully it’s a message we hear all the time – “take time to smell the roses.” But what Scotty ignited in my head and heart was a desire to take that concept and make it real.
I was a good worker; I loved my job and my family. But was I approaching anything akin to “Our Time” as specifically and purposefully as I approached my work?
The concept isn’t a new one. Growing up in church we hear how God rested on the seventh day. Rest is so important that God saw fit to set the example for us. And now more than ever, with the attention-deficit society we live in, we need to return to that concept. Our happiness depends on it.
We need to create space in life to rest, recharge and reconnect with those around us and who support us. Rest recharges us; it feeds our happiness and positivity. It impacts our spirits – even on the biological level.
Shawn Achor in his Ted Talk “The Happiness Advantage” said if somebody’s level of positivity is increased, his or her brain experiences what’s referred to as a “happiness advantage.” Put another way, when a brain is positive its performance is significantly better than when a brain is negative, neutral or stressed. Intelligence increases, creativity increases and energy levels increases. He said every business outcome improves.
When was the last time you picked up a hobby that has nothing to do with what you do during the week? When was the last time you did something for the pure purpose of being happy? Create a space in your life where you, or you and your loved ones, take the time to do something completely different, to rest and to create those happy moments that come to pass during “our time.”
The concept has changed my life. My wife and expanding family have never been closer and we cherish “our time” as a weekly family ritual.
Small talk still isn’t my favorite. But I’ll say that given opportunities to rest and recharge through the years, I’ll have so much more to contribute.
Michael Hoffman is president of Igniting Performance, a Dallas-based training and consulting firm that specializes in the areas of sales, leadership and building customer loyalty. Email michael@ignitingperformance.com to reach him.