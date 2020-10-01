I love our family; it’s what I cherish most about life. I also fully enjoy owning our dairy business and having significant influence on our team culture. Some producers intentionally implement robotic equipment to limit the challenges that can accompany working with people. But I believe the way we lead people can make working with them most rewarding.
Most dairy farmers probably work with family members and are familiar with the associated rewards and challenges. Yes sometimes the challenges are frustrating but they can also be extremely rewarding. Fortunately we have the ability to influence the experiences of every person in the business – including our own.
Successfully leading people involves several components; it starts with having a clear vision for the business future. Ensuring all team members understand the vision and play a vital role in supporting it is crucial. Proper communication is essential as is respect for one another regardless of varying personalities or views. Leaders and managers need to be mindful of their own contributions to team culture and not be too quick to blame other family-member employees.
One of the biggest contributors to successful family businesses comes with effectively navigating the multiple roles of a family business. In any family business one can expect to find a father, mother, boss, employee, husband, wife, child, brother, sister, sibling, co-worker, leader, follower, coach, mentor, listener and/or encourager – and everyone involved plays multiple roles.
All those roles have individual responsibilities that integrate with the responsibilities of others. Blending those contributions effectively will determine success or failure. When a person’s roles are in contradiction it can be difficult to know how to move forward. At Wagner Farms, for example, I am boss, dad and husband. The responsibilities of each of those roles are very different. I love my family unconditionally; yet as a boss I must hold them accountable to rules, protocols and expectations. I will always love them even if they come late for work but as a boss I can’t make a habit of tolerating tardiness.
I must uphold what’s expected of me. My title at the dairy may be general manager but when I’m working in areas other family members oversee, I answer to them. My position as dad or general manager doesn’t waive my duty to the business expectations of my wife or children.
In particular the business roles of husband and wife can become fuzzy and misinterpreted. Clearly understanding the roles and responsibilities each one has in specific areas is critical. So is discussing one another’s expectations while standing for the marriage. Each spouse needs to know his or her feelings, ideas and perspectives are respected. If our words or actions hurt the other it’s critical to allow a safe sharing of disappointment. In times when we don’t realize we caused hurt, a safety zone allows for healing that might otherwise fester into long-term damage.
In a family business all family members hold multiple roles. Sometimes we need to be leaders and other times we need to follow. We should all pursue being effective communicators – which includes being a great listener. Regardless of our age or status in the family we can all learn from each other. Our differences can contribute to a strong family and a successful family business if we understand and conduct ourselves correctly.