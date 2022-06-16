People Perspective

Headline after headline heralds the “great resignation” – a mass exodus across the land of employable people leaving their jobs – as if they’re disappearing somehow. How do businesses recruit and retain staff when so many variables are shifting?
It’s true; there has been a shift in mentality recently, whether due to COVID or not, and now it’s time for reevaluation. People have been given the opportunity to look at themselves – their lives and their futures – to ask the fundamental questions, “Is this where I need to be?” and “What are my options?” or “Why should I stay?”
Farms have not been exempt from the influence of the “great resignation.” From coast to coast many farm teams are asking those same questions, which is playing a major role in the people issues of businesses.
But that’s not the problem. It’s how the problem is being handled; that’s the problem. So what’s the secret sauce to being successful in challenging times?
I’ve had the joy of working with a diverse group of clientele throughout the years. And I’m constantly reminded that the one common thread is that people are each other’s greatest resource. The great shift in farms doesn’t hinge on keeping up with technology and market trend, but in keeping, equipping and energizing people.
The answer is simple; you’re the secret sauce. You have the power to create something special.
I’ll share an example. In preparation for working with Chick-fil-A’s leadership I toured some of their world-class vendors. I’m talking about the farms and production centers that are tasked with supplying the exceptional-standard Chick-fil-A with all the chicken they sell worldwide.
One business stood out from the rest. I had already spent most of the week touring several other company vendors. They all processed chicken from egg-to-plate and frankly they all started to look the same. Seriously, how many different ways can a chicken be raised and processed for delivery?
But one business stood out. Located in East Texas, the vendor was different than any of the others I had visited. It felt different; it was brighter and had more energy. It almost seemed – dare I say it – like a fun place to work.
There were countless people at assembly lines doing the most mundane of tasks. At one station I saw a man lifting each chicken off a moving conveyer belt to place it on a cone, where it then advanced to the next station. Imagine – thousands of times per shift: pick up a chicken, put it on the cone, pick up a chicken, put it on the cone.
I asked the gentleman, “What is it that you do here?”
I didn’t expect his response.
He said, “I feed the world.”
What? I loved that! What an attitude! Where does one hire people like that?
The tour continued; we finished in the back of the plant where things appeared to be in total chaos. Machines and people were scattered all around the place in a buzzing beehive of activity.
“What’s going on here?” I asked.
“Total overhaul,” the tour guide said. “We’ve reimagined the process flow, and we’re 90 percent completed with moving the equipment around to make our processes more effective. Our goal is a 35 percent increase in output just by changing the flow and roles of personnel.”
But that was merely the boring introduction.
The guide went on to say, “And it was all created and managed by the staff themselves. Our team members created and owned the process from beginning to end and were fully supported by the management.”
That tour was a great experience. And come to think of it, I’ve seen similar instances in play in organizations that flourish while others are struggling.
Pay attention. If businesses want to keep good people and create loyalty despite support of the “great resignation,” they must do three things.
- Increase involvement of team members.
- Use team-member ideas.
- Have more fun.
Increasing involvement is a serious skill needed for employee retention. When a business makes an employee part of the chaos, she or he will be less of a victim and will have less desire to search for greener pastures. Besides, that employee is then closer to the situation and may have ideas to tap into.
Reenergize team meetings. Seek employee ideas for improvement. Even if the business can’t act on employee input, a sincere effort to help team members recognize they’re an important part of the process will go a long way toward retaining them.
One of my clients pushed back on that point. He didn’t see a need to take the time; he just needed workers to accomplish the job. Unfortunately his turnover was huge and he spent most of his time recruiting. After some encouragement he changed his Monday huddles and created a program to tap into the family aspect of working together. He began asking employees for input on where they could work better and more efficiently, or have more fun. He didn’t expect any feedback from his otherwise uninvolved team, but the response was tremendous.
He agreed to one idea that suggested a food truck could occasionally stop by the farm for a change of pace, and that agreement changed everything. Though it was one little idea it had a big impact. It made for a change of pace, and more importantly, it showed that team members were being heard. From there the ideas came flooding in.
Remember, many workers will spend more time during the week with their farm team than with their own family. They’ll be more productive when they know their ideas matter and their work environment is fun and responsive to them.
If combating the “great resignation” is the dilemma, then the answer is to make team members a part of what’s going on, so they wouldn’t dream of going anywhere else. Involve them, use their ideas, have fun doing it and the farm will go from producing a product to “feeding the world.”
Michael Hoffman is president of Igniting Performance, a Dallas-based training and consulting firm that specializes in the areas of sales, leadership and building customer loyalty. Email michael@ignitingperformance.com to contact him.