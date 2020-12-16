Peppermint Snowballs

1 C. butter, softened
1/2 C. confectioners’ sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 1/2 C. all-purpose flour
1/2 C. ground nuts, optional
For filling:
2 T. cream cheese, softened
1/2 C. confectioners’ sugar
1 tsp. milk
3 T. crushed peppermint candy
For topping:
1/2 C. crushed peppermint candy
1/2 C. confectioners’ sugar
In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Beat in vanilla. Gradually add flour. Stir in nuts if desired. Knead dough until pliable. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or until easy to handle.
In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, milk, candy and food coloring if desired. Roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls. Using the end of a wooden spoon handle, make a deep indentation in the center of each. Fill with ¼ tsp. filling. Cover with ¼ teaspoonfuls of dough; seal and reshape.
Combine topping ingredients; roll balls in topping. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 12-14 minutes or until firm. Roll warm cookies in topping again; cool on wire racks. Makes 2 dozen.
