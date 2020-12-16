 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peppermint Snowballs

Peppermint Snowballs

  • Updated

1 C. butter, softened

1/2 C. confectioners’ sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 1/2 C. all-purpose flour

1/2 C. ground nuts, optional

For filling:

2 T. cream cheese, softened

1/2 C. confectioners’ sugar

1 tsp. milk

3 T. crushed peppermint candy

For topping:

1/2 C. crushed peppermint candy

1/2 C. confectioners’ sugar

In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar. Beat in vanilla. Gradually add flour. Stir in nuts if desired. Knead dough until pliable. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or until easy to handle.

In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, sugar, milk, candy and food coloring if desired. Roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls. Using the end of a wooden spoon handle, make a deep indentation in the center of each. Fill with ¼ tsp. filling. Cover with ¼ teaspoonfuls of dough; seal and reshape.

Combine topping ingredients; roll balls in topping. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 12-14 minutes or until firm. Roll warm cookies in topping again; cool on wire racks. Makes 2 dozen.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News