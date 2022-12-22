Percentage starch not sole consideration

Homegrown forages are always the most economical feedstuff available to a dairy. And corn silage is the most economical forage. So how do dairy farmers make the most of that combination?
When it comes to making final selections for next year’s silage-corn hybrids, many dairy farmers are putting more emphasis than in recent years on starch percentages when looking at a feed analysis. With ground-corn costs at about $270 or more per ton, it’s easy to see why. But starch isn’t the only thing dairy farmers should be considering when looking at forage samples. Too often when the primary focus is placed on starch, the bigger picture is missed.
With corn silage it’s important to remember about 70 percent to 75 percent of the dry matter is a combination of neutral detergent fiber and starch. When comparing two corn-silage options, the neutral detergent fiber digestibility will have a much-greater impact on how much of each silage can be fed to the cow. The limiting factor is undigestible neutral detergent fiber, not starch.
Consider the samples in Figure 1. When balancing a ration with the dual-purpose corn silage in Figure 1, a nutritionist will likely need to limit the dry matter to about 20 pounds. Meanwhile it would be reasonable to push the brown-midrib silage to 28 pounds or more because of the differences in the NDFd30 and uNDF240.
With expected intakes of both diets at about 56 pounds of dry matter, the forage-to-concentrate ratio for that example would be 54:46 for the dual purpose and 68:32 for the brown midrib. At those feeding rates, the dual purpose would bring about 7 pounds of starch into the diet through corn silage. The brown midrib would bring about 8.7 pounds of starch.
People are also reading…
Adequate dietary energy is critical for milk production. Even with the current inflated corn prices, starch in the form of corn is still one of the most economical sources of energy in a lactation diet. After corn silage, corn is many nutritionists’ next pick for adding needed energy to a diet. But there are limits to using starch in diets. To prevent serious health events in the herd, a typical lactation ration will be maxed out at 28 percent to 30 percent starch depending on how fermented the starch is in the corn silage.
It’s also important to understand that the highly digestible neutral detergent fiber in this brown midrib will bring an additional 0.09 megacalories per pound of net-energy lactation per pound of dry matter compared to the dual-purpose corn silage, even with a 4 percent less starch level. At the feeding rates listed, the dual-purpose silage will provide 13.4 megacalories of net-energy lactation to the diet. The brown midrib brings 21.2 megacalories of net-energy lactation. Because of that, a nutritionist may balance the two rations differently when it comes to starch percentage of the total diet – likely by decreasing the total starch in the diet by a percentage point or two. That’s because it will be easier to meet the energy needs of the ration by utilizing the increased inclusion rate of the brown midrib.
When looking at starch requirements alone for this diet, 13.3 pounds of corn will need to be added to the dual-purpose diet compared to 9.3 pounds for the brown-midrib diet to meet the targets shown in Figure 2. But that still doesn’t close the gap for expected milk production. Even with additional fat and carbohydrate supplements, the expected milk production of the dual-purpose diet is still about 5 pounds less than the brown-midrib diet. With the current cost of ground corn, the 4-pound difference in ground corn between the diets will cost the producer of a 500-cow dairy almost $100,000 for the year.
High-forage diets bring herd-health benefits
It’s well known that higher-forage diets bring many health benefits to the herd, largely due to the reduced starch concentration of the total ration. When dairy producers select hybrids with a greater emphasis on neutral fiber detergent digestibility, it’s more feasible and cost effective for their nutritionist to put together a ration that is safer on the rumen and therefore the cow.
As seed selection comes to an end for the 2023 season, be sure to review dietary options with a nutritionist. A good nutritionist can make milk with a large variety of forages but the cost per pound of milk, often discussed in terms of income-over-feed cost, will vary greatly depending on the quality and quantity of forages grown. Once seed is selected, there are many other factors to keep in mind to help promote the best quality and quantity for that corn-silage crop. Regardless of seed selection, work closely with an agronomist to ensure the best fertility and care is given to that investment.
Remember to take the “inflated corn price” blinders off and return to the basics of excellent-quality digestible forages. Both cows and nutritionist will say thanks.
Cari Slater is a silage technical manager with Brevant seeds, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email cari.slater@brevant.com to contact her.