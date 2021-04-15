Perfect cow defined by genetics

For decades trends in dairy-cattle genetics have been driven by breed-association classification and milk-production ideals. A panel of dairy-industry experts at the recent Professional Dairy Producers® Business Conference discussed how consumer demands and advancements in technology stand to redirect some of those standards.
Juan Tricarico, vice-president for sustainability research at Dairy Management Inc., presented as a panelist in the “My Perfect Cow” session. He affirmed every individual has his or her own idea of what the perfect cow is.
“Genetic selection is extremely important because we as dairy farmers decide what traits the next generation will have,” he said. “Each producer needs to ask him or herself, ‘What are the specific traits I’d like to see? What does my perfect cow look like?’”
Panelist Jon Schefers, program lead for PEAK Genetics, said he’s interested in efficiency and obtaining more milk from fewer cows.
“I look at efficiency as a cow that gives a lot of milk,” he said, “and one that efficiently converts feed into milk without needing treatments or antibiotics.”
Steve Berland, co-founder of GenElite LLC, also shared his thoughts.
“Everyone has (his or her) own idea of a perfect cow but when you get down to it, it boils down to a few key points,” he said. “She has to produce product, have sufficient mobility and (have) a strongly attached udder, with desirable teat placement and length. She needs to be healthy overall with a strong immune system and good feet. And she needs to breed back efficiently, have a quiet disposition, (and) milk out easily and fast.”
Changes in technology have played a role in genetic selection.
“The way cows are managed has an impact,” he said. “A taller and sharper dairy cow was once considered beneficial, but today’s dairy systems no longer broadly support those traits.”
Increasingly as important as conformation and production, the presenters agreed, are the unseen traits affecting health as well as environmental sustainability and stewardship.
Tricarico said, “There’s one particular trait I’m very interested in and that’s enteric-methane production. This is one of those elements the industry is getting a lot of flak around. Regardless of what the real numbers are, we have to do something about it as an industry.”
While no model yet exists that correlates an economic value to a specific unit of enteric-methane production, pursuing genetic-selection data in that area could prove useful to dairy. The same holds true for other traits consumers hold in high regard.
European clients are seeking to increase the incidence of polled genes, with much pressure from animal-welfare constituents, Berland said.
“Trends show a big market for homozygous-polled genetics in Germany, which will likely lead to more emphasis on polled genetics in the United States,” he said.
Scandinavia has been a leader in incorporating health traits in the genetic-selection process. Schefers spoke to the influence of stricter environmental regulations imposed in Holland.
“(Dairy producers there) have had environmental regulations with phosphorus and quotas for how much manure they can produce,” he said. “I think we’ll start seeing an exodus from places such as Holland and even California to more dairy-friendly areas.
“Look at South Dakota. They’re growing rapidly because of environmental regulations and permitting. In the future I think we’ll see a shift not just in the cow of the tomorrow, but also where she’s going to live.”
Tricarico said consumers are asking for new attributes in the milk they buy. Genetic selection can position the industry for opportunities to select for traits that yield a better level of the ingredients consumers are demanding.
“A lot of the milk being produced goes to dairy ingredients – not necessarily a standalone product such as milk or yogurt but ingredients that go into a wide variety of foods,” he said. “If we can recognize and select for those characteristics that will affect farm-level profitability.”
Though the science may be available for producers to select for specific traits relating to sustainability and environmental stewardship, converting such traits to a predicted transmitting ability for type or production proves to be more complex.
“To track those traits there first needs to be an economic innovation that allows us to talk about them in an economic way,” Tricarico said. “If we want to genetically select for cows that produce a low amount of enteric methane, we’d first need to establish a way to correlate a price to it.”
He encourages sector-wide collaboration.
“The progress we’ll make requires a substantial amount of work – and a substantial amount of work together,” he said.
Genetic and technological advances are bringing sweeping changes regarding what the ideal cow looks like – as they have been during the past several decades.
Shelly Mayer is the executive director of Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.