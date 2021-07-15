Perspectives change on companion crops

As with Matthew, I experienced a number of ups and downs being on the leading edge of a new practice in an area. A big part of that process required a willingness to change my own assumptions. Certainly I would do a few things differently if given the chance. Indeed, how many of us wouldn’t change things if we had the chance?
I’ve learned that cover crops and no-till approaches have considerable advantages. Soil maintains soil structure if it isn’t tilled every six or 12 months. Adding cover crops creates root channels that improve water infiltration while encouraging worms that further improve drainage. I found that instead of needing to wait four days for the soil to dry, the wait time shrank to only two days. As we’ve all experienced, an extra two-day window can be all the difference when needing to plant or harvest crops.
I also learned no-till soils are warmer in the spring. I had my doubts, so when I suspected it I decided to collect proof. In spring 2013 I tested the soil temperature of my soil and my neighbor’s across the fencerow. In 10 of the 12 weeks of tests, the no-tilled and cover-cropped soil had a slight temperature advantage of about 1 degree.
In the remaining two weeks my neighbor made a tillage pass; it had not yet rained. But as soon as it rained the tilled soil temperature returned to its baseline average, cooler than the no-tilled soil. The simple fact is it takes six times more solar energy from the sun to warm saturated soil than to warm well-drained soil. We all know how important early-season growth is for year-end yield.
As a new farmer I experienced the conflicting joys and pains of not having an established line of equipment. That meant I wasn’t locked into any prior production practices, but I needed to build much of my collection of operating equipment. As I crunched the numbers to determine feasible options, one reality became abundantly clear. The only way I could make farming pencil-out was by using no-till and cover crops. The savings in equipment and operating costs were simply too evident. I knew, though, that I would need to be willing to accept the fact that farming in that manner might look a little different.
Interseeding cover crops may be more innovative, but it also maximizes the advantages provided by cover crops established after crop harvest. Sometimes we need to be willing to challenge our assumptions to gain valuable advantages.
Ryan Stockwell is an agronomy-strategy manager at Indigo Ag; he’s a farmer near Medford, Wisconsin. Email rstockwell@indigoag.com to reach him.