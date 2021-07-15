Perspectives change on companion crops

It was early-July 2017 when my brother and I applied our first interseeding application of companion crops into our dad’s corn-grain field. “Dad” is Larry Oehmichen, founder of our company Short Lane Ag Supply LLC. At that time in Clark County, Wisconsin, seeding plants amongst a row crop was completely unheard of. Explaining the concept to dad re-emphasized that truth.
“I am not spreading weeds into my corn fields,” he said. “Go buy your own farm if you want to grow them.”
That was a clear and definitive statement of authority from our majority shareholder and father. So we did what any respectable son would do. We waited for him to leave on a fishing trip to Canada and applied the interseeding anyway. The application was a mix of 125 pounds of urea and 15 pounds of crimson clover, daikon radish and annual ryegrass. We broadcast-spread it with our John Deere High-Boy.
To call it an unmitigated disaster would be harsh, but the establishment was fleeting and the growth underwhelming. That first interseeding would have broken any of us, and not just because my dad said, “I told you so.” It was especially difficult because of the socially judgmental attitude of agriculture at the time. We fear and therefore judge things we don’t understand. And then we’re relieved when it falls flat on its face because we aren’t pressured to change our perceptions.
And that’s what companion crops do – change perceptions. What was once a disciplined practice – or at least a utopian desire to have weed-free plant-less rows – is becoming less common. More farmers are seeing the growing benefits from interseeding companion crops into standing corn. The observations have commonly shown a reduction in topsoil loss, more weed suppression and enhanced nutrient sequestering. The most popular, though, has been the enhancement of “trafficability” of equipment on and off the field. And then there’s the time savings for the farmer. Don’t misunderstand; that doesn’t offset the other reasons. But it’s important to recognize the role companion crops play, environmentally as well as agronomically.
A synergy exists when companion crops – not the same thing as a mass of weeds – are allowed to flourish.
Matthew Oehmichen is part-owner of Short Lane Ag Supply of Colby, Wisconsin. Email matt.shortlane@gmail.com to reach him.