Photos for cover 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days
1 of 5
The Roehl family say they're exited to host the 2022 show. From left, in back, are Dennis, Jackson, Devon, Kathryn and Suzie Roehl; in front are Dennis’ parents, Velora and Lowell Roehl.
Kaila Fitz Photography
Doug and Kim Roehl, owners of Rustic Occasions, will be hosting 2022 activities at their wedding barn. From left are Colten, Sabrina, Brynlee, Maverick, Kim, Doug, Bonnie and Erlin Roehl.
Kaila Fitz Photography
Roehl Acres is home for the 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Velora and Lowell Roehl bought the farm in 1967 milking 33 cows, expanding to 82 cows 1973 -- a lot of cows at the time. In 1996 they expanded to 114 cows.
Contributed
The Meyer Farms 10-Horse Belgian Pyramid Hitch has the horses in a 'bowling pin' configuration -- one leader, then a team with three behind them and four on the wheel, closest to the wagon.
Contributed
From left, Jackson, Devon and Kathryn Roehl dissolve in laughs while posing for photos.
Content by smaXtec. The advanced smaXtec bolus technology system helps dairy farmers improve the way they farm with important data that provides early detection of diseases through cow health monitoring.
Roehl Acres is home for the 2022 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days. Velora and Lowell Roehl bought the farm in 1967 milking 33 cows, expanding to 82 cows 1973 -- a lot of cows at the time. In 1996 they expanded to 114 cows.