Summer will soon be here; now’s the time to plan for adjustments to assist calves during heat and humidity. Calves are at risk for becoming dehydrated in hot weather. Plus the effects of heat can result in impaired immune function as well as the growth of infection-causing bacteria. Furthermore in the spring and summer months feed intake typically decreases; maintenance energy requirements increase by an estimated 20 percent to 30 percent. Reduced intake plus increased energy requirements can lead to slower growth during the summer months. That period of slower growth can affect calf performance long after the summer ends.
It’s important to support calves throughout the summer by making preventative adjustments to keep calves more comfortable.
Also monitor calves for signs of heat-induced stress.
- increased respiratory rates
- increased body temperature
- poor appetite
There are four keys to keep in mind in order to minimize the negative effects of hot weather.
- Keep calves cool.
- Keep calves eating.
- Keep calves clean.
- Keep calves hydrated.
Keep calves cool – There are several simple steps producers can take to keep calves cool. Repositioning calf hutches to allow for more air flow can help reduce the temperature inside the hutch, which may otherwise become much hotter than the temperature outside. Allowing enough space between hutches and placing cement blocks under the back edge of a hutch to elevate one side will help increase air flow. And moving hutches into a shaded area, or using a shade cloth above a hutch, will also help decrease the temperature inside the hutch. Using inorganic bedding, such as sand instead of straw, will help heat dissipate faster. Conducting stressful activities such as handling or vaccinating calves in the cool hours of the morning will make those activities a little easier on calves.
Keep calves eating – While some decrease in feed intake is normal during hot weather, calves still need adequate energy to maintain function and grow. Producers can increase milk and milk-replacer feedings from two to three times each day, and offer smaller amounts of calf starter more frequently. Producers can also feed beneficial microbials to help support appetite, digestion and immune function during stressful periods, including during weather-related stress. Beneficial microbials are available in a variety of feeding options including capsules, pastes, milk or milk-replacer additives, and direct-fed microbials that can be added to starter.
Keep calves clean – Pathogens grow more readily in a warm and moist environment, which means that keeping calf environments clean and dry during summer months should continue to be a priority. Ensure hutches or pens, buckets and all other equipment are properly cleaned, sanitized and allowed to thoroughly dry.
Keep calves hydrated – It’s important to provide calves with plenty of fresh clean water as soon as the first week of life. Producers can also take proactive steps to keep calves hydrated. One strategy many producers use during the summer is to add an oral-rehydration product containing electrolytes to the daily water. A product such as Calf GoldLyte® works well for that and can be added at a minimum rate of 50 grams per 2 quarts of water. Calf GoldLyte® also contains beneficial microbials for additional support.
Producers should monitor calves for signs of dehydration. Typical indicators of dehydration are sunken eyes, dry mouth and nose, weight loss, fast or very slow pulse, cold ears and cold legs. Producers can also check for dehydration by performing a skin-tenting test. That can be done by pinching folds of skin on the calf’s neck and observing how long the skin remains tented. Two to six seconds means the calf is moderately dehydrated. More than six seconds indicates severe dehydration.
Dehydration caused by scouring is more deadly during hot weather. If calves become dehydrated due to heat or scouring, oral-rehydration solutions should be administered as soon as possible.
There are many oral-rehydration products commercially available. A good oral-rehydration solution should contain sodium, glucose for an energy source, glycine to enhance absorption of glucose, alkalinizing agents such as bicarbonate to decrease metabolic acidosis, and other electrolytes such as potassium and chloride. Some solutions also feature gelling agents to coat inflamed intestinal mucosa and slow solution passage rate in order for the intestine to better absorb nutrients.
Oral-rehydration products can also provide daily nutritional supplementation and extra energy along with the electrolytes necessary to keep calves hydrated. Good oral-rehydration treatment protocols will address electrolyte balance, compensate for metabolic acidosis resulting from long-term fluid losses, address energy balance, and partially address protein balance by incorporating milk or milk-replacer feedings between electrolyte treatments.
Oral-rehydration products can be used for daily maintenance feedings, and for reduced rate inclusion with milk or milk replacer. Bio-Vet offers four oral-rehydration products to meet varying needs. The products are designed to support calves during fluid loss, when diarrhea is present, during shipping, and when calves are off feed due to hot weather or disease.
It’s essential to always follow package instructions. Ingredients found in oral-rehydration solutions are beneficial only in the specified amounts. Except for products specifically labeled for reduced-rate inclusion with milk or milk replacer, electrolyte solutions should not be mixed with milk or milk replacer. Full-potency electrolyte powders should not be added to milk or milk replacer.
Every season brings new challenges, but planning now to address these four key management areas will make the summer a little easier on producers and calves alike.