Plan for first-response needs

Most dairy producers have plans in key areas of their business, such as animal and people management and financial benchmarking. Not as many have an emergency-preparedness plan.
Safety-expert and trainer Chris St. Pierre has seen firsthand how businesses with an emergency plan in place can avoid devastating losses. In a 2021 PDPW Business Conference session entitled “Stayin’ alive: first response,” he shared first-response techniques that can save lives before emergency medical technicians arrive.
“The goal is to be able to provide some initial first care before the emergency team arrives,” said St. Pierre, noting it often makes the difference between life and death or long-term disability.
Prepare in advance
In the first few moments of an emergency, the critical steps to do immediately are simple but not always remembered – including calling 911 and sending a flagger to stand ready at the appropriate driveway or outbuilding. It’s also critical all workers can direct emergency personnel to the correct farm address.
“Does every employee know the address of the site they’re working on?” St. Pierre said. “Do they know the addresses of all the other work sites? Have something accessible for everyone to grab in case they’re the one who needs to call for help and make sure that information is available in every first-aid kit.”
He strongly recommends numbering or lettering outbuildings for easy identification by ambulance drivers or other emergency personnel. For employees who don’t fluently speak English, ensure best practices are in place in case one of them needs to make the 911 call. Critical moments can be lost if a dispatcher needs to find bilingual support.
St. Pierre encourages working with local emergency providers in advance so their teams are familiar with the layout of a farm’s entrances, exits and outbuildings. It’s also good for their teams to be aware of high-risk tasks involving silos, lagoons, heavy equipment and hazardous materials.
Longer-than-average response times may impact rural or under-served locations. Also rural departments may not be equipped with specialized resources for grain-bin rescues, high- or low-angle rescues, extractions from heavy implements or emergencies involving hazardous materials. Knowing that in advance allows the farm team to develop a secondary plan in such cases.
Assemble emergency supplies
Easy access to first-aid kits is essential to every emergency plan. Pre-assembled kits can be purchased but typically cost more than those made with separately available items.
A basic kit should contain several items.
- emergency-contact information – addresses for every worksite, phone numbers for local fire and police departments as well as specialized departments such as poison control or handlers of hazardous material
- supplies to control traumatic bleeding – compression bandages, hemostatic dressing for wound packing and pre-loaded tourniquets
- disposable resuscitation masks for mouth-to-mask rescue breathing
- chest seals for penetrative wounds to the chest
- clean pillowcase, towel or rag for wiping away excess blood before administering aid
- heating pads and ice packs
Assemble kits in cases or zipper bags to protect against dust, humidity and manure; place kits in appropriate buildings on the farm. Remember to include first-aid kits on tractors, skid steers, and other vehicles and drivable implements.
In addition to first-aid kits, farms should strategically position multiple fire extinguishers. All workers should be trained to use them, and someone should be tasked with routinely recharging or replacing the extinguishers.
St. Pierre strongly encourages having at least one automated external defibrillator on each work site.
“Prices on AEDs are coming down significantly, and funding and grants are available,” he said.
Another standard on every farm should be the wearing of personal protective equipment.
“Having long-time team members buy in to the consistent wearing of safety gloves and glasses, hearing protection and other PPE gear will go a long way to encouraging new team members to do so,” he said. “The great thing is that a lot of this gear is getting more comfortable while still offering protection.”
Schedule regular training, drills
To ensure emergency planning translates into appropriate actions when needed, it’s critical to regularly train team members and review safety protocols. Safety and emergency drills, printed resources and links to YouTube training videos on specific emergency protocol are effective agenda items. Encourage or incentivize employees to take a first-aid or cardiopulmonary resuscitation class; publicly recognize those who have completed such courses.
Create a team culture that welcomes the sharing of ideas among workers. A team that’s comfortable pointing out hazards, near-misses and ideas for solutions is more likely to help make the workplace safe and respond correctly if an emergency strikes.
Shelly O’Leary is the communications and outreach specialist with the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.