It can be difficult to think about next year’s margins when half of this year remains, and results for the first two quarters are still being assessed. As the wild swings of the past four months have proven it’s impossible to predict future milk prices and profit margins. Crop yields for 2020 are still to be determined and we have ongoing uncertainty regarding milk price. But even as feed costs decrease and future milk prices hover at or at more than trend averages, there are profit-margin opportunities in 2021 to act on now.
Projections for feed prices and costs for fall 2020 and into next year look to be reduced. Planting conditions were clearly more favorable this year compared to 2019. And corn, soybean and alfalfa crops are progressing ahead of schedule. The crop conditions to this point are reflected in reduced futures prices, with corn and soybean prices having decreased 10 percent to 25 percent compared to this time a year ago. Hay prices are still near this past year’s value but this year’s alfalfa conditions are better – enabling more and better-quality haylage to be harvested.
To translate reduced feed prices into reduced cost of production in 2021, producers should consider hedging or forward-pricing part of their anticipated feed needs. While the potential for upside price movements for corn, soybeans and related products appears minimal now, weather could still impact yields and increase prices. There may also be cost-of-production gain through increased milk production from better-quality feed.
It’s also advisable to evaluate putting a floor under milk revenues for 2021, with hedging options or by insuring with Dairy Revenue Protection. Understandably some may hesitate to take action on milk-price management for next year. Even experts are still trying to understand how Class III milk went from $16 in February to $12 in May and then to $21 for June. Wide swings are expected to continue as both milk production and dairy-product demand are impacted by COVID-19. Rather than try to predict the price, the key is to identify the milk-price levels that will cover projected cost of production. Then place a floor price that protects downside risk while still allowing for opportunity for profitable margins.
An incremental approach using multiple tools may be the optimal strategy for protecting milk price in 2021. Class III futures prices are currently in the low- to mid-$16 range for 2021. That is well less than the $21 price in June 2020 but significantly better than prices for most of the period from 2015 through 2018 – and obviously stronger than the $12 experienced in May this year. With feed prices decreasing, Class III prices in the $16 range could be a breakeven to positive profit margin for most dairy farms.
Dairy Margin Coverage at a $9.50-margin level for as much as 5 million pounds of annual production should be a first step in 2021 milk-price risk management. Dairy Revenue Protection and/or options using the Chicago Mercantile Exchange would be an additional tool with which to set price floors. If first-quarter 2021 futures don’t yet meet a producer’s targets, he or she should look to the increased futures prices in the second and third quarters for a starting point. Incrementally layering in coverage of expected milk production could also help obtain additional coverage while looking for better price movements.
It’s certainly a challenge to focus on 2021 while disruptions are still occurring in 2020. But it’s important to plan ahead. There’s a significant opportunity to set the foundation for profitable margins for the coming year. Future milk prices are favorable relative to the past four to five years, and feed costs are at relatively reduced levels. Action now can set the stage for profits next year while also protecting against the unexpected.