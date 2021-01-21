Plans ensure feed-program success

As 2020 made evident, life and agriculture are full of uncertainty. It goes without saying that dairy farmers face some level of uncertainty every day in their operations. In order to best mitigate those events sometimes it’s best to look back at history for a clearer vision of the future and where the operation is headed. By looking ahead, adjustments can be made early to ensure a successful year.
Sample feed on way in
Now that harvest season is in the rearview mirror we need to work until next year with what is stored in the bunkers, on the feed pads, or in the bags and silos. By sampling feed on the way in, there should be little surprise – good or bad – when new feed is opened and in front of milking cows, heifers or dry cows. Sampling feed as it comes in is the first line of defense to make adjustments to feed-storage plans if something less than desirable is found. Watching for and catching mistakes then affords more flexibility and saves time, money and costly mistakes in the long run. The ability to make small adjustments to the feed program through time allows for a more-desirable outcome.
Consistency plus incremental progress equals sustainable results
To some extent producers never quit making adjustments to their operations. The most productive and profitable dairy cows experience miniscule levels of change daily, weekly, monthly and even yearly. By keeping consistency top of mind, small daily margins are increased through time; that persistent progress will yield successful results.
Taking questions out of the operation builds sustainability. Capitalizing on what has worked in the past and building on those successes broadens the landscape of profitability. By implementing incremental changes in the feed program, or any aspect of the business, one can assess if the changes being implemented are working and to what extent.
Know reasons for making changes
Incorporating too many changes into a program at once is likely to lead to confusion about what was done correctly or incorrectly, and what needs to be improved upon. Fixing known problems can be simpler than searching for why the problem exists in the first place. Often investing resources into determining why a problem is occurring cuts into margins, profitability and productivity. Those are the three key factors producers rely on in an all-too-temperamental dairy climate.
We all have access to instant information like never before. That can be an excellent tool when utilized correctly but it can be costly if it’s misleading. By questioning decisions and input choices based on research and past success, one leaves little room for regret – that looming monster in the subconscious mind. Making decisions and large adjustments to the operation on a whim in hopes things will work out is not a solid business plan.
Adapting to new ideas and implementing them with a data-based plan is an excellent approach. Many of the best results occur because of a goal and a clearly defined plan based on measurable experience. Especially when dairy margins are tight, having a plan and specific approach while keeping the end goal in mind is very important. By increasing small efficiencies and extrapolating them across the operation through time, trends in the marketplace will have less effect. By acknowledging what cannot be controlled and controlling what can be controlled, producers can remain in the driver’s seat for the long haul.
Look to bright future
The next generation of dairy farming depends on the decisions made today. It’s increasingly difficult to bounce back from a year of poor-quality feed, which is typically a dairy farm’s largest expense. The advantage to that is that it can also be the dairy’s greatest asset. Regardless of the weather, Mother Nature and the thousands of other factors that are out of one’s control, the quality of a feed program can be controlled to a large degree. By preparing a plan to harvest the best-quality feed possible, the odds of attaining that goal are much better.
Kyle Sigg is a forage manager with Prairie Estates Genetics, a corporate sponsor of Professional Dairy Producers®.