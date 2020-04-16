The coronavirus response has included restrictions on movement and stay-at-home orders that greatly reduced ethanol demand, and the outbreak has also increased demand for hand sanitizer. Several ethanol plants have responded t by producing hand sanitizer or the alcohol ingredient for hand sanitizer.
Show Me Ethanol in Carrollton, Missouri, produced some hand sanitizer for its community and has been processing alcohol for hand sanitizer production elsewhere. Brian Pasbrig, general manager of the plant, said the alcohol for hand sanitizer production is going to cities such as Columbia, Branson and St. Louis.
Scott Richman, chief economist for the Renewable Fuels Association in St. Louis, said the demand for hand sanitizer does not offset the losses from reduced ethanol demand, but it shows plants are trying to make the best of the situation, and there are multiple reasons for ethanol facilities to get involved.
“The first thing is to keep people employed (and keep the plant operation),” he said. “The second is they want to help their local communities.”
The Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy ethanol plant at Council Bluffs has also begun producing hand sanitizer, labeled “SIREtizer.”
Also in Iowa, ethanol company Green Plains Inc. donated 5,000 gallons of ethanol to the state for hand sanitizer production with Iowa Prison Industries, which has already produced over 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer.