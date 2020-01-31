A poll of likely Democratic caucusgoers finds that 29% think Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is best-suited to address the needs of rural Iowa, but the same percentage say they will support former Vice President Joe Biden when they caucus Feb. 3.
A Focus on Rural Iowa poll conducted in the days after the Jan. 14 televised Democratic presidential candidate debate put Biden back on top of the survey conducted quarterly since September 2018.
But despite calling Klobuchar “best- suited” for rural Iowa, only 11% of the sample of 500 likely caucusgoers — 92% of them Democrats — plan to caucus for her, according to the poll conducted by David Binder Research of San Francisco.
Biden’s lead has shrunk from that first Focus on Rural Iowa poll in September 2018, when he had the support of 37% of the sample.
The poll’s sample is split almost evenly between urban/suburban Iowans and rural/small town residents.
Focus on Rural Iowa co-founder Jeff Link of Link Strategies, which works with Democratic candidates, said that although the poll is a snapshot of where likely caucusgoers were two weeks before the caucuses, people could change their minds.
“At this point in 2016, Donald Trump led Ted Cruz by 4 points and lost by 3.3” points in the Republican caucuses, Link said Jan. 20. “Hillary Clinton led Sanders by 5, but won by 0.2 percentage points.”
Binder’s research finds that Biden has a favorability rating of 81% — just 1 point less than Klobuchar’s 82% favorability rating. The favorability ratings for the others are: Buttigieg 79%, Warren 77% and Sanders 76%.
By a 52 to 28% margin, the likely caucusgoers prefer a candidate who makes it a priority to engage rural Iowans instead of a candidate who makes it a priority to increase turnout in Iowa’s larger cities. In addition, 89% think the nominees should compete for rural votes while 9% see that as a lost cause.
Asked specifically about the Trump administration’s decision to grant biofuels waivers to some oil refiners, which limited ethanol production, 65% said it would hurt Trump, including 35% who said it would hurt him “a lot.”
Focus on Rural Iowa’s effort to bring presidential candidates to rural Iowa and learn about rural issues has paid off, said the group’s co-founder, former Iowa Lt. Gov. Patty Judge.
“We believe we have been able to move the needle,” she said. Fourteen candidates have visited ethanol plants and 15 have released comprehensive rural plans. “People are talking about rural America. They have not forgotten us and we hope that dialogue will continue.”