LINCOLN, Neb. – The celebration of Nebraska Pollinator Week, typically commemorated with pollinator-related events across the state, has taken on a new form this year in the interest of public health due to COVID-19.
In addition to the Nebraska Pollinator Week 2020 challenge, here are a few other highlighted virtual events being hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. For a full list of events, visit nebraskapollinatorweek.org.
- Monday, June 22: Nebraska Prairie Flowers and their Pollinators will be from 6 to 7 p.m. CST over Zoom. Registration required at fal.cn/PollinatorPrairies.
- Tuesday, June 23: Pollinator Week Trivia Night is 6 to 7 p.m. CST over Zoom. Registration is required at fal.cn/PollinatorTrivia.
- Wednesday, June 24: A Place for Pollinators will be at 11 a.m. MT over Zoom. Registration is required at fal.cn/PollinatorPlace.
- Wednesday, June 24: Prairie Restoration with State Botanist Gerry Steinauer will be from 6 to 7 p.m. CST over Zoom. Registration required at fal.cn/PrairieSeeds.
- Thursday, June 25: Importance of Pollinators is 2 p.m. MT over Zoom. Registration is required at fal.cn/PollinatorsNeeded.