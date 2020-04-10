Now it’s official. Coronavirus is in Burt County.
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department on Thursday reported the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the county. The announcement came within minutes of Gov. Pete Ricketts signing a proclamation naming April 10-30, 2020, as “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy in Nebraska.” According to the governor, infectious disease experts project that the coronavirus outbreak will be at or near its peak in Nebraska by the end of April. For the next three weeks, the governor is urging Nebraskans to avoid non-essential errands and to limit social gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.
Health department spokesperson Melanie Thompson echoed that view late Thursday.
“Right now, social distancing is the only weapon we have and we have to use it,” Thompson said.
The Burt County case involves a woman in her 70s with travel history. Thompson said because the county’s population is below 10,000, the department is precluded from naming the woman’s town.
The health department has begun its investigation and household members are self-quarantining under the department’s guidelines, Thompson said.
Because community spread has not been declared for Burt County, the department is making known one point of possible community exposure— Tekamah’s Dollar General store at 11 a.m. on April 1. Anyone with common place and time exposure should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms until April 14. Anyone displaying symptoms should contact their healthcare provide for direction.
Thompson said once a case is confirmed, the department begins doing some detective work, starting with the day the patient started showing symptoms and backing up three days.
They then start plotting the patients’ movements to determine the risk of further spreading the disease.
She said that for the general public, a confirmed case doesn’t mean anything else has to be different. They simply need to continue washing their hands frequently and continue using social distancing practices.
She said its OK to be scared, but there is no need for panic.
“We knew it was here and some point it would turn up,” she said. “Because it’s new and scary, it’s like a scarlet letter, but it isn’t that much different than the flu.”
She said staying home, especially if you’re starting to show symptoms, is the only way to slow the spread of the virus.
ELVPHD said Wednesday that 28 tests had been conducted in the county, 27 were negative while the other was pending. As of 6 p.m. Thursday night, there had been 577 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 8,256 negative tests. Thompson said a negative test isn’t the whole story. Tests are conducted with a swab deep in the nasal cavity. She said its possible for the virus to have vacated that area and settle in the lungs by the time the test is taken, making it imperative for people showing the cough and shortness of breath to stay home and contact their healthcare provider.
The county, and all of the Elkhorn Logan Valley’s coverage area, has been under a Directed Health Measure since March 29 which was slated to expire May 6.
Gov. Ricketts on Thursday extended the Directed Health Measures in all 93 Nebraska counties. The new order went into effect at midnight.
The new order also is more restrictive, putting the whole state under measures some communities had adopted for themselves. For example, the new order closes barber shops and beauty salons statewide until April 30. It also suspends all organized team sports, youth and adult, including but not limited to club sports, until May 31.
As with the previous DHM, restaurants and bars must close their inside service areas and move to takeout, delivery, and/or curbside service only. There is a legally enforceable 10-person limit on gatherings. Schools must not have students in any school building until May 31 and all school-related extra-curricular activities are cancelled until May 31.