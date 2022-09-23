Prep eases winter livestock building maintenance

Maintenance is always easier when temperatures are in the 70s rather than the 30s, so it’s a good time to make sure livestock buildings are ready for winter.

Wiring and anything electrical is a good place to start, says Brett Ramirez, Iowa State University Extension ag engineer. He says equipment inside the buildings needs to be cleaned and tested to make sure it’s working properly.

“Make sure those emergency drops work, clean the soffets, things like that,” he says.

Fans also need to be checked to make sure they are working. Wiring should also be inspected, Ramirez says.

“Basically, you want to take a good look at everything and make sure it’s working,” he says, adding anything that is needed in the event of an emergency should get some extra attention.

Backup generators should also be checked. Ramirez says some generators only supply power for a few hours, rather than eight hours or so.

“Make sure you know how long they are designed to run,” he says. “Newer generators may not be capable of supplying power for more than four hours.”

Backup thermostats should also be checked to make sure they are set properly, he says.

Snow removal plans should also be in place, Ramirez says. Everyone involved in the operation should understand what to do in the event of an emergency.

Pit fans should also be cleaned. Covers need to be tight in the pump out area, he says.

It’s also a good time to check feeders and waterers, as well as curtains.

“You don’t want those curtains sticking to anything,” Ramirez says.

Cattle producers using monoslopes or other structures also have a fall checklist, says Tony Mensing, Iowa State University Extension ag engineer in southwest Iowa.

“You don’t want those buildings sealed up too tightly because you need that air flow to give water vapor a chance to get out,” he says. “You still need good ventilation.”

Mensing suggests watering systems be thoroughly checked. Flooring should be cleaned, and wiring checked to make sure it’s working.

With harvest coming up, he says it’s a good time to make sure corn stalk bales will be procured for both bedding and wind protection needs.

“Make a plan so you know what you’ll need,” Mensing says. “Make sure you have the supply on hand to get you through winter.”