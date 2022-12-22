Prevent corkscrew claws before they start

Medial claw rotation, also known as corkscrew claw, has plagued farmers for decades because there’s no way to reverse the rotation once it happens. Many people assume it’s a genetic trait but there isn’t clear research suggesting that genetics are the sole reason cattle present with corkscrew claws.
During the past decade there’s been a shift in the types of animals diagnosed with medial claw rotation – and that poses the question of what actually causes it. Like many things in agriculture and life, there isn’t just one thing that causes the problem. Fortunately, incorporating the correct management strategies can help producers avoid the incidence of corkscrew claws.
Once considered an “old cow” problem, corkscrew claws were often diagnosed in aged cows that had already paid their way in the herd. It was common to use such hoof-trimming practices as removing the axial or inside wall of the hoof with a grinder or hoof knife. Unfortunately that practice significantly decreased the stability of the hoof, shifting weight to the abaxial or outside wall – causing the toe to curl as the hoof grew out. As we’ve learned more about hoof anatomy and stability, that practice has become less common among hoof trimmers. That has tremendously helped to prevent corkscrew claws.
During the past 10 to 15 years farmers began to notice the incidences of corkscrew claws had shifted from older cows to first-lactation cows. That redirected attention to the question of what causes claws to rotate. Well-managed herds focused on cow comfort were among the first to notice the problem. Heifers that entered the milking string with rotated claws tended to be housed in sand-bedded freestall barns with headlocks and high curb heights. Those heifers also tended to be overstocked or limit-fed.
The bones of young calves are fairly flexible. As heifers grow their bones become harder and more calcified. When calves need to exert significant pressure on their shoulders to reach for feed, it can cause uneven pressure on their hooves. A calf’s pedal bone, the bone inside the claw capsule, is suspended by laminae and ligaments meant to hold it evenly inside the capsule. If a calf or heifer exerts excessive force on those claws, that causes an imbalance on the pedal bone inside the hoof. Through time, repeated instances of uneven pressure forces the developing pedal bone to shift inside the claw – causing corkscrews.
There are many ways to prevent calves and heifers from needing to exert so much force they severely impact their hoof development. Facility design and bedding choices are the areas on which to focus. Owners of well-managed dairies might be surprised to learn their practices could benefit from adjustments, particularly when sand bedding is used.
Although sand has often been considered the premium bedding source for mature cattle in regard to cow comfort, it can be a recipe for disaster when used in conjunction with slant bars or headlocks. The sand’s grit on the floor enables calves and heifers to push more forcefully on their shoulders and can lead to the development of corkscrew claws. Independent of each other, such factors can be managed. But every additional element that gives cattle the ability to push for feed increases the risk of corkscrews.
Stocking density and feeding strategies also factor into young stock that develop corkscrew claws. The greater the stocking density, the more likely it is those animals will compete for a spot at the bunk when fresh feed is dropped. That’s particularly relevant when limit-feeding heifers or feeding to an empty bunk. The more animals fight for feed, the more likely they are to cause medial claw rotations. Regular feed push-ups are critical to eliminate the tendency for calves and heifers to reach for feed that’s too far away.
Flooring should also be considered, especially in feed alleys. Both diamond-grooved flooring and extremely slippery concrete are problematic when considering corkscrew claws. If feed alleys have become too slippery through time, consider miniature grooving parallel with the existing grooves to minimize slipping.
Curb height and bunk style play a role as well because reaching farther for feed adds to the pressure on claws. Animals tend to reach more when fed at H-shaped bunks compared to J-shaped bunks. Also the height from floor to curb, and the height at which feed is placed, should be appropriate for the animal’s size. When building or retrofitting a facility, reference the Dairyland Initiative website for current housing recommendations. Visit www.thedairylandinitiative.vetmed.wisc.edu for more information.
Medial claw rotation is not something that happens overnight. Separation of the claws when standing evenly is the first sign of the problem. Incidentally, that separation can also be caused by sand bedding in hutches or paper waste that becomes wedged between the toes. If the gap between claws is more than 20 millimeters, that pen is likely the culprit from which the problem is starting. Unfortunately internal bone-structure damage is permanent and irreversible once it happens, so prevention is very important.
Dealing with corkscrew-claw cows can be frustrating; it also adds to the overall lameness of the herd. Collectively all the factors causing corkscrew claws can lead to big problems, but small management changes can make a big difference in many cases.
Eliza Ruzic is the Wisconsin accounts manager at Zinpro Corporation, a mission sponsor of PDPW. Email eruzic@zinpro.com reach her.