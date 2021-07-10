Preventing and treating Lyme disease

Question: We moved from North Texas to a lake in East Texas. Within the first week of living here, my husband discovered a tick on his stomach. He pulled it out, and a week later we saw a bull’s-eye rash as clear as can be.

I sent him off to urgent care, and he asked for a round of antibiotics. Luckily, he has not had any residual effects. Don’t mess around with Lyme disease!

Answer: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is relatively rare in Texas. There are, however, cases reported every year. Your husband was smart to get treated promptly.

Prevention is absolutely the best strategy against tick bites. Readers of this column have praised the benefits of wearing permethrin-treated gaiters that fit over shoes, socks and lower pants legs.

One person commented: “The leading tick expert at the University of Wisconsin recommends wearing rubber boots (wellies) and says that ticks don’t like them at all. I spray my boots and pants with permethrin, and so far, so good. We have tons of ticks in our Wisconsin woods.”

Question: Two months ago, I suffered a pelvic fracture when a big dog knocked me over. I am making progress but sleeping is a problem. The pain wakes me up, and then I can’t get back to sleep.

I am afraid to take PM pain relievers because I have read in your column that they might increase the risk for dementia. What else do you have to offer?

Answer: The PM pain relievers that you mention contain the sedating antihistamine diphenhydramine (DPH). This is the same ingredient found in Benadryl that is used to treat allergy symptoms.