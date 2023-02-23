Attendees at the 2023 Professional Dairy Producers Business Conference will have an opportunity to be among the first to hear from university researchers about their ongoing work.
Five 30-minute sessions will take place in the Hall of Ideas on the following topics.
Wednesday, March 15, 10:15-10:45 a.m.“Using automated technology and integrated data sources to address dairy-cattle lameness”
Lameness continues to be prevalent within dairy. Data collected by modern commercial dairies has the potential to be a powerful tool in addressing lameness, particularly when coupled with data from the many autonomous animal-monitoring technologies currently on the market. Presenters will be Dr. Gerard Cramer, veterinarian and associate professor at the University of Minnesota-Department of Veterinary Population Medicine, and Elise Shepley, postdoctoral associate at the University of Minnesota.
Wednesday, March 15, 1:00-1:30 p.m.“Using dairy for personalized medicine and nutrition”
Milk and its components are vital to human nutrition and health. This research seeks to identify valuable uses for milk formulations and its fractions, to advance personalized medicine with the goal of improving the health of certain high-risk patient populations. Examples include using milk to rebuild the intestinal microbiome after antibiotic use, or customized clinical nutrition formulations to improve organ function and recovery in patients. Presenters will be Joe Pierre, assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Nutritional Sciences, and Karen Antunes, postdoctoral student at the UW-Nutritional Sciences Department.
Wednesday, March 15, 1:45-2:15 p.m.“Dairy-manure land management: Methods to minimize environmental impacts of dairy farms”
Using dairy manure as a nutrient source poses the challenges of unpredictable nitrogen-mineralization rates for crop uptake as well as significant losses of carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus to the environment. Highlighting a variety of manure-treatment technologies and management practices, this session will present potential solutions with a focus on reducing greenhouse-gas, methane and nitrous-oxide emissions as well as nitrate leaching. Presenting the session will be Xia Zhu-Barker, assistant professor at the UW-Department of Soil Science.
Thursday, March 16, 10:15-10:45 a.m.“Antibiotic drug use for mastitis control in dairy cows: Can we do better?”
Antibiotic therapy to control mastitis accounts for the dairy industry’s main use of antibiotics. Preventing new infections is key for effective mastitis control; researchers aim to investigate the development of antibiotic-free alternatives to control mastitis infections in the dry period. Presenters will be Hilario Mantovani, assistant professor at UW-Animal & Dairy Sciences, and Ana Júlia Moreira, master’s student and research intern at UW-Animal & Dairy Sciences.
Thursday, March 16, 12:40-1:10 p.m.“Developing bioguided processing for microbiome-centered therapeutic applications”
How might we develop microbiome-centered therapeutics for personalized nutrition using bioactive components from milk and dairy? Reviewing examples of current research, Gulustan Ozturk will highlight the underutilized whey-protein phospholipid concentrate and its potential as an alternative source of bioactive compounds. She is an assistant professor at the UW-Food Science Department.