Preview stage unveils latest research

World-leading research that will impact the future of dairy farming, production and animal health is happening here in Wisconsin. Stop by the Preview Stage to hear from university researchers, master’s candidates and doctoral students from the University of Wisconsin and those funded by the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub. Presenters will highlight their work in 30-minute sessions inside the Hall of Ideas in the Africa Ballroom.
How to make disbudding easier Sylvia Kehoe, professor in the UW-Dairy Science Department at River Falls
Evaluation of biochar for improving on-farm anaerobic digestion Joseph Sanford, assistant professor in the UW-School of Agriculture at Platteville and faculty researcher for the UW-Dairy Innovation Hub
Caleb Besson, UW-Madison
Feeding behavior effects
on lactation performance Luiz Ferraretto, assistant professor and UW-Division of Extension ruminant-nutrition specialist
Matheus Pupo, UW-Madison
Thermal comfort in dairy cows
and calves Jennifer Van Os, assistant professor and UW-Extension specialist for animal welfare
Kim Reuscher, UW-Madison