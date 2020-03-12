The PDPW Business Conference Preview Stage offers attendees a sneak peek at current research addressing some of dairy’s most pressing challenges to deliver new solutions to the industry. World-leading researchers as well as master’s and doctoral students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison will share highlights from their programs in 30-minute sessions inside the Hall of Ideas in the Exhibit Hall.
Decreasing Embryo Loss after Embryo Transfer – 1:45 p.m. March 18
- Paul Fricke, professor in the UW-Department of Dairy Science
- Elisa Cabrera, UW-Madison graduate research assistant, dairy reproductive physiology
- Human chorionic gonadotropin is a naturally occurring hormone produced by the placenta in women. It’s approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for use in dairy cattle. In women the function of human chorionic gonadotropin is to stimulate the corpus luteum during pregnancy, thereby keeping progesterone at levels to support pregnancy. In cattle the primary function of the hormone is to induce ovulation of a follicle and to form a corpus luteum, which produces progesterone. Fricke and Cabrera will share research in which heifers were treated with human chorionic gonadotropin at the moment of in-vitro-fertilization embryo transfer to increase progesterone and decrease early embryo loss.
Milk- and starter-feeding strategies to reduce cross sucking in pair-housed calves – 11:45 a.m. March 19
- Jennifer Van Os, assistant professor and UW-Division of Extension specialist in animal welfare
- Rekia Salter, UW-Madison dairy-science master’s-degree student
- The practice of pair- and group-housing dairy calves has increased in recent years. But one concern is the opportunity for calves to engage in unwanted behaviors such as cross sucking. Van Os and Salter will discuss their latest research on strategies to reduce cross sucking while improving calf welfare and growth performance.
Mechanisms of the Mammary Gland – 12:30 p.m. March 19
- Laura Hernandez, professor with the UW-Department of Dairy Science
Meghan Connelly, UW-Madison dairy-science doctoral candidate
- The mammary gland acts as a sink for calcium at the onset of lactation. Understanding the mechanisms and role of the mammary gland in altering the decline in calcium that some cows experience can lead to improved hypocalcemic outcomes in transition cows. Hernandez and Connelly will share what research shows regarding the udder’s contribution to serotonin and calcium metabolism.