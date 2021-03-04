Producers reveal direct-marketing strategies

The opportunities of direct- marketing farm products to consumers can be significant but so are potential hurdles. Thursday afternoon’s breakout session “Is direct marketing for you?” will feature two dairy farmers who have successfully diversified their businesses to create revenue streams.
Amanda Freund, sales and marketing lead for CowPots, and Walt Gladstone, owner of Newmont Farm, will share stories, successes and strategies. Moderator is Kurt Petik, senior relationship manager at Rabo AgriFinance.
CowPots – you’re going to turn that into what?CowPots is a business based on Freund’s family dairy farm; it started 20 years ago. Her father, Matt Freund, began comparing separated solids coming from their dairy’s methane digester to the material used to make the peat pots in his wife’s garden center and farm-market business. He wondered if the solids could be used as the base material for pots. If so, it would have the added bonus of providing a natural fertilizer source to the soil.
The successful production of CowPots came from several years of experimenting in the farm shop and constructing a prototype machine to manufacture pots. Then the sales and marketing work began.
“The first CowPot was sold in 2006, but we didn’t become an independent business from the dairy farm until 2014,” Amanda Freund said. “It was a long process that had to be proven every step of the way.”
A cooperative of local dairy farmers introduced the Freunds to opportunities for grants, research and more. She’ll provide insights into developing markets when an innovative and sustainable product isn’t taken seriously by buyers, as well as working with retail stores of all sizes.
“When stores realized what the pots were made out of, many of them just laughed and thought it was a joke,” she said.
One could say the joke is on them; CowPots are now available in 13 styles. They’re sold direct to consumers as well as through retail and wholesale channels all across the nation.
Newmont Farm – home to cows and pumpkinsWalt Gladstone and his wife, Margaret Gladstone, who grew up on dairy farms, bought their current farm property near Fairlee, Vermont, at an auction 32 years ago. Named to honor each of their home states, New York and Vermont, Newmont Farms has always been a dairy farm; the dairy herd now numbers 1,600 cows.
The Gladstones have experimented with a variety of produce through the years.
“We’ve always been dairy farmers at heart,” Walt Gladstone said. “But we gained some land and weren’t ready to grow our herd base, so we diversified into produce.”
They began to grow pumpkins; they now have 200 acres each year. Their pumpkin markets range from small farm stands to major retailers throughout the Northeast; delivering with quality and efficiency is important, he said.
“We developed markets by knocking on doors and taking a chance, then building a reputation so new market opportunities come our way each year,” he said. “We still make mistakes but try not to make many. And we own our mistakes if we make them.”
The Gladstone’s three sons are all involved in the business. Will and Matt Gladstone are partners in the farm; John Gladstone is an independent truck driver who also manages the dispatch and transport of pumpkins in the fall.
Walt Gladstone will talk about the challenges of finding labor for seasonal pumpkin harvest, and the ways the farm has balanced managing both the dairy and produce businesses through the years.