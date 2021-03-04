Producers share tips to manage risk

As volatility continues to be the name of the game in dairy markets, it’s critical for producers to manage risk in their operations. There is no one-size-fits-all solution; each operation needs to develop a plan that meets its needs. A panel of dairy producers will shed light on what’s worked for them at a Wednesday-afternoon breakout session facilitated by Tim Swenson with Compeer Financial.
- Joe Fetzer of Fetzer Farms near Elmwood, Wisconsin
- Patrick Maier of Maier Farms LLC in southern Wisconsin
- Kendall Melichar of Melichar Broad Acres near Port Washington, Wisconsin.
Fetzer Farms – “As our farm has grown we have had to put more risk-management planning into place,” Fetzer said. “As more responsibility is on my shoulders and more risk on the line, I don’t want to be in the situation of losing money for the farm.”
He’s responsible for the marketing, crops and waste management on his family’s fourth- and fifth-generation dairy farm.
“We start with a focus on knowing cost of production and using a variety of tools to lock in a price that we know we’re going to be breaking even or profitable,” he said. “We’ve learned along the way and made a few mistakes that we’ve learned from, but it provides a level of control and some predictability on the pricing side.”
Maier Farms – Maier focuses on people management, business planning, risk management and finances in his family’s operation that includes milking herd, young stock, cropping and manure application.
“We had a few things come up in the operation with expansion and growth, and wanted to ensure profitability by taking out the uncertainty of a fluctuating milk price,” he said. “With $6 swings in milk prices during the COVID pandemic it really showed its value.”
Melichar Broad Acres – Melichar is a certified public accountant with a number of financial and management responsibilities at her family’s dairy farm.
“We are at a level in our operation that we can’t risk riding out the highs and lows of the markets,” Kendall Melichar said.
She’s navigated through the learning curve of risk management in the milk-pricing markets and implementing strategies for other aspects of the operation.
“The dairy industry is unique but it is still a business,” she said. “The bottom line is that you have to know what all the risks are and do what is in your power to manage them ... in the long run your farm and business will be in a better financial position.”