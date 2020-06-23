There’s nothing like a cool refreshing drink of water to hydrate a body on a hot summer day. Like humans, cattle also need to keep hydrated for peak performance.
“Non-lactating cows need to drink between six and 18 gallons of water per day,” said K-State veterinarian Bob Larson, adding that cows in lactation need a minimum of 11 gallons per day.
“If you have many cattle drinking at the same time from one well, you need to make sure there is enough storage capacity in the water system to meet their need to drink,” Larson said.
Along with having enough water available, the quality also has to be good.
“Tanks and automatic watering systems should be checked often to make sure the water is clean,” said K-State veterinarian Brad White.
Larson urged producers to watch ponds for signs of blue green algae that can cause cattle to get sick if they drink from it. And, he adds, “in a year when there is a drought and the water retreats, there may be muddy access up to the pond, making it difficult for the cattle to reach the water.”
For peak performance, the experts stressed the importance of giving cattle unlimited access to a clean, and robust water supply.