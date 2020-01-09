The two-day Cornerstone Dairy Academy program is designed for dairy producers and industry members who seek to lead or communicate more effectively. Segmented into three learning pillars, the program strengthens and further develops key leadership traits in “Influential Leadership,” “Visionary Leadership” and “Servant Leadership” tracks.
Scheduled for March 17-18 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin, the application-based program allows participants to select one of the three pillars of leadership training. When Cornerstone Dairy Academy™ was launched six years ago, a single track of leadership training was featured. Currently its three-pillar format allows participants the opportunity to apply in successive years for a more-comprehensive leadership experience.
The Influential Leaders pillar focuses on refining leadership traits that equip participants to be clear, consistent and trustworthy. Influential leaders are those who exemplify a strong work ethic, collaborate with others, have good communication skills and are self-confident. On-site activities will help attendees better understand generational differences and the communication tendencies of each. Discerning behavior types, mastering first impressions, intentionally showing gratitude, and displaying confidence and courtesy are other skills refined and practiced in the Influential Leaders pillar.
The Visionary Leaders pillar brings to life the importance of setting ethical boundaries while equipping participants to innovate, envision the “big picture” and think strategically. Experts will illustrate examples of integrity and its ties to ethical decision-making while demonstrating the importance of exceptional credibility. The practical skills of observing global trends and using economic-indicator tools to discover opportunities before others will also be highlighted.
The Servant Leaders pillar centers on enhancing listening skills as well as displaying empathy and awareness of others’ needs. Leading persuasively with foresight and passion while growing people’s abilities are other hallmarks discussed. Attendees will learn key characteristics and best practices from servant-leadership expert Tom Thibodeau. He’ll outline the value in working as a team, the power of hospitality and customer service as well as the blessings in creating a positive and productive work culture.
“This is my second year attending the academy and I’ve learned so much,” said Michael Ingwersen, K&M Scenic View Dairy of Vermont. “I’ll take the skills I’ve gained home to my second-generation family farm to make improvements that will hopefully keep us farming for many more generations.”
Cornerstone Dairy Academy attendees will begin their second day of training with a breakfast program at which key learnings from the previous day will be summarized. Afterward participants will have the opportunity to put newly learned skills to work by networking and attending sessions of their choice at the 2020 PDPW Business Conference.
“It is so refreshing to come to a conference that not only leaves you feeling motivated and inspired, but also with actionable items to take back home for more success and positivity in life,” said Sydney Endres, area representative and type-traits appraiser at the American Jersey Cattle Association.
Applications are due by Jan.31; visit pdpw.org/cornerstone-dairy-academy to submit an application. Applicants will be notified of acceptance by Feb. 12. Visit www.pdpw.org/programs/PDPW-Cornerstone-Dairy-Academy/details for more information.