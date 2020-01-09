Two one-day programs – taught exclusively in Spanish – will present practical strategies and techniques to Spanish-speaking dairy managers and employees to optimize on-farm collaboration and productivity. The PDPW Hispanic Conflict Management workshops will be held Jan. 28 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and again Jan. 29 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
With work experience ranging from Central America to Düsseldorf, Germany, and Micronesia, educator Lisa Anderson will help attendees discover their personal communication styles and learn to better understand the work and communication styles of others. Participants will practice active listening in group settings to discover first-hand how critical it is to clearly communicate. Anderson earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction-German, and English as a second language from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She recently completed a 13-credit Community Interpreting Certificate program at Viterbo University, where she worked on Spanish- and English-language access in agriculture, rural health and K-12 education.
Another key component to managing conflict is understanding differences in cultures. Born in Medellín, Colombia, Natalia Hincapié will lead participants through a session that will define conflict and outline specific factors that can lead to challenges within teams. She’ll help attendees develop a game plan and gather prevention strategies to effectively manage uncomfortable situations in the workplace. Hincapié earned a bachelor’s degree in veterinary medicine from the University of Antioquia. She has work experience as the lead trainer for various farm-education programs.
The PDPW Hispanic Conflict Management workshop begins each day with registration at 9 a.m. Registration fee includes workshop, materials and lunch. Visit pdpw.org/programs/PDPWHispanicConflictManagement2020/details for additional details and to register.