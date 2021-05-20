Programs, people promote Wisconsin dairy

Those who have organized a dairy-promotion event know it takes many hands to bring such experiences to life; they are champions of Wisconsin dairy. Those volunteers play a critical role in connecting consumers and farmers, building trust and helping to solidify dairy’s favorable status in communities across the state.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin proudly supports local dairy-promotion programs to build consumer trust in Wisconsin dairy products, dairy farmers and dairy-farming practices through the extension of local and national checkoff programs that reach into local communities.
Those grassroots dairy efforts succeed thanks to boots-on-the-ground volunteer organizations.
- county dairy-promotion groups
- Wisconsin FFA chapters
- Wisconsin 4-H
- Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation and the Ag in the Classroom program
Local promotional activities help Wisconsin dairy farmers share dairy’s story of nutrition, community impact and environmental stewardship. They’re also a fun and effective way to spread the good news about dairy, provide an opportunity to foster increased consumer understanding and support Wisconsin dairy farmers.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin provides promotions and programming that reinforce farmer trust. In an era that has consumers seeking products and brands with similar values to their own, developing transparency and trust between farmers and consumers is becoming increasingly important. The COVID-19 pandemic served to heighten consumer awareness of their reliance on farmers and the products they produce.
The Gallup Poll, which tracks U.S.-consumer views regarding business and industry sectors, ranked farming and agriculture as the No. 1 industry out of 25 assessed. That marks the first time in 20 years.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is working hard to maximize that position with enhanced assistance.
- financial support for local dairy promotion and education
- networking and training through events and social media
- dairy promotional and educational materials, messaging and resource tools
Visit www.WisconsinDairy.org/Promote-Dairy/dairy-month-promotion to access tips and ideas for hosting a successful event, a planning checklist and more.
Dairy promotions held year-round
Local promotional groups include 1,000 dairy-promotion volunteers. Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin works to support local activities year-round.
- We’ve sponsored five grants to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation Supervised Agricultural Experience to foster youth dairy entrepreneurship.
- We launched in January 2020 a webinar series to increase engagement and sharing of dairy-promotion best practices. The 12 virtual sharing sessions were attended by more than 100 volunteers representing 17 counties.
- We established a social-media support program to provide training and messaging prompts.
- We hosted a record-setting virtual fall conference for volunteers.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin also assisted with several additional promotions to directly reach consumers.
- Community Rally for Dairy – digital reach 500
- product promotion – in-person reach 77,083; digital reach 99,438
- school and farm tours – in-person reach 20,700; digital reach 22,285
Dairy-promotion impacts measured
We can measure the direct impact Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin has on the planning and execution of local promotions by tracking funding and materials provided to groups, the number of volunteers who engage in trainings and the number of events recognizing support of dairy checkoff. Effectiveness is also measured through reported results from the promotional groups.
Those metrics include consumer reach, impressions, key messaging, collaborating organizations and matched support. For example Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin funded 43 percent of total budgets for local dairy promotions in 2020, for an in-person reach of 130,440 – including socially distanced and drive-through events – and a digital reach of 253,871.
During National Dairy Month specifically, in-person promotions reached 32,657 and the digital reach equaled 131,648. We also supported five drive-through dairy breakfasts and provided 63 promotional groups with a wide variety of promotional materials including banners, yard signs and more.
Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin works together with local promotional activities to elevate Wisconsin’s hard-working farm families. Engage with a local promotional group or attend dairy promotional events to recognize them.
Visit WisconsinDairy.org/Promote-Dairy/dairy-month-promotion for more information.
Beth Schaefer is the regional program manager at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Email hello@WisconsinDairy.org to reach her.