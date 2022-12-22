Protect calves against bovine respiratory disease

Most producers know that calf-hood pneumonia, or bovine respiratory disease, is one of the leading health concerns impacting calves on even the best-managed dairies. The disease challenges faced by calves when they are young and at their most vulnerable can have lifelong implications for productivity and profitability. Calves that experience pneumonia in the first three months of life are more likely to experience delays in calving, breeding and milk production.
There is a particular pathogen of bovine respiratory disease that producers need to look out for – Mycoplasma bovis. As one of the main pathogens of calf pneumonia, M. bovis is a major contributor to cases of chronic bovine respiratory disease. In fact a recent study showed that M. bovis was isolated in 67 percent of calves with clinical signs of bovine respiratory disease.
Due to lack of early diagnosis of infection, poor response to antibiotic therapy and limited efficacy of available commercial vaccines to help protect against the pathogen, M. bovis has caused economic and animal-welfare hardship for the dairy industry.
M. Bovis is known to have vague early symptoms with an insidious onset. The pathogen can hide in young calves for weeks without showing signs of sickness, and can be accompanied by other infections to further complicate early diagnosis. Due to that, M. bovis cases can become chronic, leading to calf mortality and irreversible lung damage.
Watch for these symptoms for early diagnosis of respiratory infection.
- lack of appetite and poor weight gain
- drooping ears
- rapid breathing and coughing
- fever
- head tilting to suggest ear infection
- lameness to suggest inflamed and swollen joints
- eye and nasal discharge
Protecting calves from respiratory disease caused by M. bovis continues to be a challenge. It’s important that producers and farm teams work together to apply management protocols that promote a healthy environment and help minimize the impact of infections.
Dairies can focus on calf care in a variety of ways.
- Screen, quarantine and review health records of purchased animals before they join the herd.
- Utilize effective colostrum management.
- Properly sanitize equipment and pens.
- Provide adequate nutrition so calves maintain optimal dry-matter intake.
- Minimize commingling when possible.
- Segregate group housing by sex and age.
- Heat-treat colostrum and pasteurize waste milk to reduce the risk of M. bovis transmission.
- Provide sufficient air ventilation and avoid overcrowding.
- Plan for a reduced-stress transition and weaning process.
- Educate farm teams of the key clinical signs of bovine respiratory disease for early diagnoses.
- Work with a veterinarian to discuss key diagnosis criteria, vaccination options and treatment protocols.
Unfortunately M. Bovis can be resistant to antibiotic therapy. That’s because, unlike other bovine respiratory disease pathogens, M. Bovis lacks a cell wall and is therefore unaffected by antibiotic therapy that attacks cell walls. And it can be difficult to achieve early diagnosis of respiratory disease caused by M. bovis, which can further impact treatment outcomes.
Still, treatment considerations exist. In addition to following excellent calf-care protocols, managers should provide their calf-care team with appropriate training. They need to stay educated about best practices for mitigating damage caused by respiratory disease. And work with a veterinarian to incorporate an antibiotic therapy that treats the main pathogens of a broad spectrum of bovine respiratory disease – including Mannheimia haemolytica, Pasteurella multocida, Histophilus somni and M. bovis.
Dr. Doug Hammon, veterinarian, is director of dairy-cattle technical services with Zoetis, a corporate sponsor of PDPW. Email douglas.s.hammon@zoetis.com to contact him.