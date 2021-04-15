Protect team with active-threat training

The idea that an active-threat situation will occur at one’s place of business is easily dismissed. But sadly such accounts are increasing. That compels dairy owners and managers to prepare just as they would for a fire, tornado, farm accident or other emergency.
At the recent PDPW Business Conference, Capt. Mike Bolender of the Oak Creek, Wisconsin, police department led a specialty session entitled “Active Shooter!” Designed to equip attendees with basic strategies of prevention and protection, the session also highlighted warning signs that a threat may be impending.
“Prevention is where you should put all your energy,” said Bolender, who is the founder and lead instructor of Peaceful Warrior Training Group. “Forty-two percent of active-threat events happen at places of commerce such as farms.”
Early intervention is key. For that to happen there must be someone to whom a concern can be reported – and someone who will take the concern seriously. That person should be in a position of authority; he or she needs to be someone who can make a decision if necessary.
Bolender emphasized three warning signs.
- Fixation – It’s a pathological obsession with someone or something, or strong opinions concerning certain relationships. “It’s all a person can think about,” he said.
- Leakage – An example is when a person tells another, “Hey, don’t be here tomorrow. Something bad’s gonna happen.” He said that can be both a cry for help and a true warning meant to protect a particular someone.
- Pre-attack behaviors – Those include suicidal thoughts, depression, worsening interpersonal interactions, and declining quality of thinking and communications.
“Your best prevention will come from your people,” Bolender said, “because 97 percent of attackers give some sort of warning sign before the attack.”
Create policies to train, protect
When establishing systems, ensure every team member understands the signs to watch for and to whom concerns should be reported.
“Some organizations have created anonymous ways for team members to report coworkers who are showing warning signs,” he said. “Whether that’s a cell-phone app or a telephone tip line, systems that maintain anonymity significantly increase the incidence of helpful reporting.”
Use the “ripple of safety” concept in all emergencies.
“First get yourself safe,” he said. “Then communicate with others (that) they need to get safe.”
One’s surroundings will determine what “safe” looks like – whether there are places of concealment, or nearby exits and corridors through which to run to safety. If running appears to be the best option, be sure to tell other people along the way so they can also run to safety – or hide.
“While running yell loudly, ‘Active threat! Active threat!’” Bolender said.
Add specifics if they are known, such as “Active threat in the break room!”
“And if you know who the shooter is, let everyone know,” he said. “‘Tom’s got a gun! Tom is shooting people; get away!’”
Other steps in the ripple of safety include activating the organization’s pre-planned emergency notifications and calling 911.
“Have a plan in advance to communicate critical alerts with off-site employees and vendors who don’t know there’s a threat, such as ‘Don’t come to the farm right now!’” Bolender said.
Hinder attack
Distract the offender to thwart the attack. A person’s automatic flinch response will delay them for at least a few seconds. Bolender teaches his students to throw objects – books, tools, hot coffee or whatever is nearby.
“Mama taught you to be nice, but action always beats inaction in these moments,” he said. “Speed, surprise and violence of attack are your best weapons. That means injuring the attacker if you must.”
Bolender defined two modes of a killer in an active-threat situation – killing and problem-solving.
- In killing mode the perpetrator is actively killing victims. In that mode a person dies every 15 seconds.
- In problem-solving mode the killer’s plan has been thwarted; he or she must search for people to kill.
Aid authorities
As part of any emergency plan, calling 911 is a must. But in an active-threat situation it’s imperative to realize that law enforcement won’t know whom the perpetrator is. It will be critical to visually display that information.
“When police are on the scene, your hands need to be up in the air,” Bolender said. “Good guys have mistakenly been shot by law enforcement before.”
There have been cases when potential victims have been able to capture the shooter’s weapon – and were still holding it when police arrived. Instead the weapon should be placed on the ground and empty hands should be lifted.
Though responding to active-threat situations is the exception rather than the rule, it’s important to have routine drills to prepare – just as is the case in preparing for other emergency situations.
“Schedule a five-minute Friday talk where you gather your team and think about what each person will do in case of a threat,” Bolender said. “Where are the exits? How will you communicate?”
Visit www.pwtraininggroup.com for more information.
Shelly Mayer is the executive director of Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin.