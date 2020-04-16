Developing a nitrogen-management plan can be a challenge for farmers. They must factor in the dynamic nature of the nitrogen cycle, variable weather conditions, and contradicting messages from public and private sectors about appropriate nitrogen rates.
Farmers are facing increasing fertilizer costs and scrutiny to decrease nitrate leaching. So it’s important to improve nitrogen-application strategies for increased efficiency and protection of water quality. There are many complexities associated with nitrogen cycling. Using an on-farm nitrogen-assessment tool such as “Nitrogen-Use Efficiency” allows producers to evaluate nitrogen use for their specific systems and soils.
University of Wisconsin-Discovery Farms has been collaborating with farmers since 2015 to conduct on-farm nitrogen assessments to better understand Nitrogen-Use Efficiency and potentially leachable nitrogen. With five growing seasons of data collection and 300 fields in the Discovery Farms Nitrogen-Use Efficiency database, benchmarks have been established for various Nitrogen-Use Efficiency categories. They range from limited to greater-use efficiency. Visit bit.ly/2R0XV8n for more information.
Given the diversity of Wisconsin’s soils, landscapes and systems – and the prevalence of manure and legumes as a nitrogen source – Wisconsin-specific benchmarks of Nitrogen-Use Efficiency provide a realistic assessment tool to help farmers evaluate current nitrogen-management practices. An individual producer can calculate Nitrogen-Use Efficiency for his or her field, and compare that value to Wisconsin benchmarks. The producer can then refer to decision trees to determine if shifts in management would translate to improvements in profitability and water quality.
The first step in assessing nitrogen management is to evaluate partial-factor productivity on a field. Partial-factor productivity is yield divided by applied nitrogen. It considers how much the field produced at a given nitrogen rate. Producers with fields with reduced efficiencies have an economic incentive to improve Nitrogen-Use Efficiency. They also need to decrease the risk to water quality. Fields with the least Nitrogen-Use Efficiency typically have greater nitrogen balance.
Nitrogen balance – nitrogen applied minus nitrogen removed – measures the amount of unused nitrogen in a system. Some nitrogen will be lost to volatilization, denitrification and ammonia loss. But the main pathway of nitrogen loss is through nitrate leaching. Therefore nitrogen balance is a good indicator of potentially leachable nitrogen. It’s also a valuable calculation to assess the impact of nitrogen applications on water quality.
Fields with partial-factor productivity metrics less than the median of 1.3 bushels per pound of nitrogen can benefit from adjustments to nitrogen management for both profitability and water quality. Within the UW-Discovery Farms dataset, major contributors to reduced-use efficiencies were analyzed and suggestions to fine-tune management were made. By utilizing the decision tree, producers with reduced Nitrogen-Use Efficiency can determine what the main contributors were to their specific field’s lesser efficiency and what appropriate shifts in management could be.
By measuring partial-factor productivity a producer can learn the efficiency category based on Wisconsin-specific benchmarks, understand potential water-quality impacts and determine if shifts in management are appropriate.
Visit www.uwdiscoveryfarms.org and search for “nitrogen use” – the search is under the menu bars – for more information.
The next stage of the UW-Discovery Farms Nitrogen-Use Efficiency Project aims to focus research efforts on whether certain management practices can decrease potentially leachable nitrogen. It will assess how to connect potentially leachable nitrogen to real nitrogen losses through groundwater monitoring. The project will offer opportunities for farmers, UW-Division of Extension county educators, land and water conservationists, producer-led groups and others to develop solutions for Wisconsin’s agricultural and water-quality challenges.
