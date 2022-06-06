Provysol fungicide protects beets from CLS

With the heavy precipitation that the Red River Valley has been receiving, farmers have had fewer seeding opportunities to plant sugarbeets.

“We’ve had some planting delays, but sugarbeet acres are pretty consistent in the Red River Valley, so as many acres as possible will be seeded,” said Ken Delbert BASF agronomist.

But with wet, warm weather, sugarbeet growers are concerned about Cercospora leaf spot (CLS) invading their fields.

“The disease can be difficult to manage, but BASF launched Provysol fungicide, which is a strong leaf spot control,” Delbert said. “Sugarbeets are where we focus Provysol fungicide on for eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.”

Provysol was first approved by the EPA for aSection 18 emergency exemption in 2019 in North Dakota to combat CLS in sugarbeets. The fungicide should be used as soon as possible.

According to Delbert, it is important to use Provysol early in the spray program at row closure or soon after.

“We need to get that strong ingredient on early in a tank mix for increased sugar and increased yields,” he said.

It should be tank mixed with another fungicide for resistance management, but always use different sites of action for lasting resistance.

“We are trying to prevent or minimize exposure to resistance with different fungicides. The key takeaway is we are rotating with multiple chemistries,” he said.

Once growers see spots, it is hard to get the upper hand on Cercospora.

“We used to say once you see spots, apply fungicide, but we’re getting wiser about that now. We’re trying to treat more preventively,” Delbert said.

Cercospora management has changed throughout the years. Resistance developed to the strobilurin class of chemistry, so the triazoles were then used. Then, the triazoles weren’t working as well as they used to.

“BASF saw an opportunity to renew the DMI or triazole family of chemistry. We brought Provysol to the market for Cercospora control in sugarbeets,” he said.

Provysol’s main ingredient is different from the original triazoles, but it still has the same mode of action.

How often do producers need to spray traditional beets?

Delbert said it depends on geography. For those in the northern Red River Valley up to Canada, it is 1-3 times that is recommended for spraying. In the southern Red River Valley and south from Fargo, 5-7 times is recommended.

But with CR+ (Cercospora-resistant) beets, time spent spraying in the fields has lessened.

“We have two types of sugarbeets now from a CLS standpoint: traditional beets and CR+ developed through the breeding program,” he said. “The number of spraying fungicides is reduced because we are leaning on this trait to control Cercospora.”

With CR+ sugarbeets, fungicide spraying of Provysol, tank mixed with another fungicide, is from 1-2 sprayings in the north and 3-6 sprayings in the south.

“Consult with your local sugar cooperative to see what they recommend,” he added.

The warmer it is and the higher moisture that is received, the higher the Cercospora pressure there may be.

“The key takeaway is use Provysol early in the spray program for increased sugar and increased yields,” Delbert said. “This is another good tool in our toolbox to control CLS.”

