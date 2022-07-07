Pyramid hitch returns home

The year was 2005; Clark County was hosting Wisconsin Farm Technology Days at Malm’s Rolling Acres just north of Loyal, Wisconsin. A new feature at the show was the Meyer Farms 10-Horse Belgian Pyramid Hitch.
The hitch had started as a novelty class at the Central Wisconsin State Fair a few years earlier. The class was held only a few years at the fair. But the Meyers were game to hitch it twice each day at the 2005 Farm Tech Days. It was a hit.
Since then the hitch has been featured at a number of Farm Technology Days, most recently in 2018 in Wood County. It’s also appeared at numerous fairs and festivals across Wisconsin, including the Midwest Horse Fair and most recently the Dairyfest Parade in Marshfield.
The unique hitch has 10 horses in a “bowling pin” configuration – one leader, then a team with three behind them and four on the wheel, meaning closest to the wagon. No two horses are in front of each other. The teamster has four sets of lines in his hands – one pair for each tier of horses. Originally driven by Randy Meyer, son Kris Meyer now handles the lines assisted by his son Ty.
The Meyer Farms 10-Horse Belgian Pyramid will hitch twice each day in the Equine Arena. The 2022 Farm Technology Days in Clark County is being held July 12-14 at Roehl Acres and Rustic Occasions, N7779 County Highway K, just south of Loyal, Wisconsin. Visit www.wifarmtechdays.org for more information.